Palace to make shock return for Brazil star who rejected them

Crystal Palace are preparing a January return for a Brazilian star, but face competition from the Far East to land him.

According to the Sun, Alan Pardew is very keen on Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, and will make a move in the upcoming transfer window.

The Eagles were linked with the player in the summer, but a move to bring him to South London never came to fruition.

The report states that Palace face competition to land his signature from Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune.

However, Santos are ‘optimistic’ about their chances of tying Lucas down to a new deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of 2017.

Playing mind games

The 26-year-old, who has 12 international appearances, said: “There’s this possibility [of renewing].”I feel very good here. If I leave, it has to be good for me and for the club. Otherwise, I’m not going. It’s my home, I have friends here.

“There’s a chance [of going to China], but I will analyse. I leave that aside, because I’m having a good time at Santos.”

Lima’s representative, Wagner Ribeiro, stated in summer that Lima did not want a move to Palace as they were not a big enough club.

“He rejected it [a bid from China], he said something better would come, since he wanted a better club. I respected it.

“Now in this window from June to August he received two more offers, but he also didn’t want it because it was not from a big club, which is his dream.

“It was from England, from Crystal Palace. And the other bid was from Zenit from Russia.”