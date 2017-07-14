Palermo president expects Tottenham to sign Nice winger

The president of Palermo has revealed that he expects to lose out to Tottenham for the signature of Vincent Marcel.

Marcel has emerged as a key Tottenham target this summer, with the winger having broken into the first team in his first senior season last campaign.

He made ten appearances for the Ligue Un club, and has now appeared on the radar of the north London side.

Tottenham are the only Premier League team yet to sign a single player this summer, but they are playing a different transfer game to the rest.

It is expected that Marcel would cost little over £2million and would eventually be brought through at Spurs instead of thrust straight into the first team.

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini admits Palermo are interested in the 20-year-old, but that Tottenham are a more likely destination.

The president says that the club planned to sell winger Simone Lo Faso if they could sign Marcel, but that that now looks unlikely.

“The future of Lo Faso? He could leave if Marcel had come from Nice, for which we offered three million euros, but Tottenham and other teams want him,” he said.

“It is not easy for us, a team from Italian’s B league, to raise its voice.”