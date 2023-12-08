Palhinha makes intentions clear as Man Utd, Liverpool join Arsenal in £60m star pursuit

Manchester United and Liverpool have joined the host of top clubs targeting Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Fulham had a superb campaign last season, and a host of clubs came calling for their top performers with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic leaving for pastures new.

They now face a battle to hold on to star midfielder Palhinha, who is a target for some of the world’s elite.

His representatives have held conversations with some of the Premier League’s leading lights and Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are among them.

Bayern Munich hold a very strong interest and were close to sealing a deal in the summer, but the move fell apart at the final moment.

The German giants may suffer all over again as the Portuguese international would much rather stay in the Premier League than move abroad.

The 28-year-old has been consistent for the Cottagers since signing from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £18million. Fulham will make a healthy profit from a sale which is expected next year.

Fulham expect £60million fee

Bayern had all but agreed a deal on Deadline Day for an initial fee of around £60million. Palhinha returned to Craven Cottage, though, despite expecting to be unveiled as Bayern’s latest signing.

It will take a similar fee to move him in January but there is some trepidation that Fulham may hike up the asking price due to the volatile nature of the January transfer window.

Fulham tied down Palhinha to a new deal in September that runs until 2028 and includes a club option for an extra year. This was actioned due to the high amount of interest in their prized asset.

He will be a player to watch over the next few weeks and his team are working hard to try and push a move to one of the country’s biggest clubs.

