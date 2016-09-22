Palmeiras star explains why he opted for Man City over Man Utd

Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus has explained the reasons behind why he snubbed a move to Manchester United in favour of joining their rivals Manchester City.

The Blues, who also beat Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to the £27million striker, will welcome their new Brazilian sensation in January.

And the player has revealed how a phone call from Pep Guardiola led him to choose City ahead of rivals United.

Jesus, who has been allowed to remain with Palmeiras until their league season is over, says that the personal touch from the Blues manager was a key factor.

“The presence of Guardiola as manager of City, and the fact that it is a great club, were very important factors in my final decision,” he said.

“Guardiola’s phone call was a huge part of me deciding to go there. It made me realise that I’d love to work with him.

“I don’t know him personally but he made me feel very safe about his project. It was a complicated decision but, in the end, my desire to learn won.”

Jesus is joint top scorer in the league with former City ace Robinho – both on 10 goals – and his cracking goal earned them a valuable point against closest rivals Flamengo last week.