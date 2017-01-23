Paolo Maldini reveals he rejected Prem pair in 1990s

Legendary AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini has revealed he rejected two opportunities to move to the Premier League in the mid-1990s.

The Italian superstar, widely regarded as one of Milan’s best-ever players, made over 800 appearances for the club spanning 25 years.

And while many clubs looked on at Maldini with envy, the player has now revealed that he had the chance to join either Arsenal or Chelsea, who both tried to lure him away from his hometown club.

Despite the Milan giants going through a rocky spell when the bids came in, Maldini has insisted he had no desire to leave.

Maldini said: “I received two offers in the mid-1990s.

“One from Chelsea and the other from Arsenal.

“In those years Milan had two seasons with a few problems, but I never intended to leave.

“We met for the contract renewal and both said we wanted to continue together.”

Maldini won seven Serie A titles and lifted the Champions League five times in a glittering career that also saw him make 126 appearances for Italy.