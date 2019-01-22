Paper reports Rafa Benitez ready to turn his back on Newcastle

Rafa Benitez will leave Newcastle in the summer unless he is backed over transfers this month, according to a report.

The Daily Telegraph claim that Benitez is close to “breaking point” and will quit at the end of the season unless there are two new arrivals in the next nine days.

United are believed to have an offer on the table for Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, but it’s believed to be well short of the MLS’s club’s £30million valuation.

Benitez, who handed owner Mike Ashley a list of January targets, is yet to see anyone arrive this month, as he desperately tries to keep the Magpies in the Premier League.

And now the paper claim the 58-year-old, who penned a three-year deal in March 2016, is ready to turn down the offer of a new contract and walls away from St James’ Park in May.

The report does state though that the former Liverpool boss’ preference is to remain with Newcastle, but his hand will be forced if he is not backed with new recruits this month.

Last month Benitez admitted it would be “a miracle” if he kept Newcastle in the Premier League for another season even if he had money to spend.

The Spaniard described last season’s 10th place finish as miraculous, but has claimed keeping them in the top flight this time around would be a major achievement.

Benitez said: “We have to be realistic and understand that we will be in the bottom half during the whole season.

“For me, it is almost clear and if we can be better than three teams, it will be another miracle.”

The Magpies made a profit in the summer transfer market with Ashley widely criticised by fans over the lack of spending at the club.

And Benitez in December admitted the club were working on signings for January but it’s a “question of money”.

“We are working on (signings in January) that but it is a question of money. What they spend, what we spend, you can see that on the pitch. I cannot complain of the effort of the players or the commitment but again today we had chances, but they scored theirs.

“We cannot put our heads down. It is a battle. We will show the same character as we do in every game.”

