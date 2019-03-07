Jadon Sancho is set to turn down the chance to join Man Utd in a £100m deal, while a Chelsea star is being linked with a move to the Bundesliga, according to Thursday’s papers.

DORTMUND STAR TO TURN DOWN MAN UTD MOVE

Jadon Sancho is reportedly set to turn down a chance to join Manchester United and opt to remain in Germany instead.

United and PSG have been tracking the Borussia Dortmund attacker, with a view to making a big-money summer bid, but look set for disappointment.

The 18-year-old, who would likely cost a fee in the region of £100million, wants to remain loyal to Dortmund and complete his three-year plan to remain in the Bundesliga, according to The Sun.

Sancho, who will be included in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad next Wednesday for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, also believes that playing regularly in Germany will not harm his international chances.

The Sun revealed earlier this week that Sancho’s former club Manchester City would pocket a £15m windfall if he becomes the latest £100m footballer.

The reigning Premier League champions will also be able to match any bid which meets Dortmund’s asking price for the player.

AND THE REST

Gareth Bale will be forced to take a potential £70m pay cut should he wish to leave Real Madrid in the summer (The Sun)

Newcastle have been ordered to reveal their findings from the Peter Beardsley racism and bullying probe by the FA (The Sun)

Tammy Abraham could follow Jadon Sancho to Germany as RB Leipzig line up a £20m transfer for the Chelsea striker (The Sun)

Bayern Munich have accused the German national team of sabotaging their Liverpool tie with the timing of the Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels axing announcement (The Sun)

Real Madrid have made Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp their No 1 target in the wake of their Champions League exit (The Independent)

Lionel Messi is set to end his international exile and return to the Argentina squad this week (The Independent)

Thomas Muller says he is angered by the news Joachim Low has ended his hugely successful international career with Germany (The Independent)

Maurizio Sarri is still part of Chelsea’s plans as the board consult him over pre-season preparations, despite uncertainty over his future (Daily Mail)

The parents of seven Newcastle United academy players demanded a meeting with the club in 2002 to raise concerns about Peter Beardsley’s treatment of their sons (Daily Mail)

Antonio Conte could be on his way back to Juventus this summer but Chelsea will still have to pay him millions in compensation (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho is expected to be offered the chance to become the new coach of Real Madrid (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester could ask Monaco to make 29-year-old Portugal playmaker Adrien Silva’s loan move permanent in order to bring down the upfront price of £40m-rated Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans (Leicester Mercury)

Newcastle’s Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, 25, says the club should offer manager Rafael Benitez a contract extension (Newcastle Chronicle)

Aberdeen supporters are furious they are receiving less than 1,000 tickets for the Scottish Cup replay at Rangers (Daily Record)

Everton have no plans to sell centre-back Mason Holgate this summer despite interest from West Brom, where the 22-year-old is on loan (Liverpool Echo)

Alex McLeish expects every player selected to kick off Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign to turn up despite admitting it’s a crucial period in the club season (Daily Record)

Hearts star Steven Naismith is set to be sidelined for two months as he requires knee surgery (Scottish Sun)

Ryan Jack is in contention for a start against Hibs – just days after fears he had broken his foot (Scottish Sun)