Paper Talk: £40m Asensio in demand; £75m Aguero to leave

Manchester United have learnt what it cost to sign a Real Madrid midfield sensation, while Man City’s Sergio Aguero has been linked with four clubs, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED TOLD TO DIG DEEP FOR ASENSIO

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be leading the chase for Real Madrid midfield sensation Marco Asensio.

But, according to reports, United have been told they will have to ‘dig deep’ to sign the player, who is rated highly by the Real Madrid coaching staff.

Indeed, the Daily Star on Sunday claims the player has been valued at £40million by his club, despite only moving to the Bernabeu for £3million in 2014.

It’s claimed around 20 other top European clubs are also believed to be chasing the player, with Arsenal and Chelsea also mentioned as serious suitors for a player by the who finds himself behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Isco in the pecking order.

But Real remain reluctant to sell, despite claims the Premier League trio could try test Real’s resolve to keep the player by making a firm bid this summer.

FOUR CLUBS LINKED WITH £75MILLION AGUERO SWOOP

The future of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero continues to cause debate among the papers, with various reports linking the Argentinian star with four different clubs on Sunday morning.

Of these reports, it is the Sunday People‘s claim that Chelsea are ‘ready to beat Real Madrid’ to his signature which is probably the most eye-catching.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star on Sunday suggests Atletico Madrid try and bring Aguero back if they lose Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

While their sister paper, the Sunday Express, claims Inter Milan are ready to offer Aguero a ‘lucrative escape route’ from Manchester City in the summer.

The one thing the papers do have in common though is the price tag, with all three reports suggesting it would cost £75million to prise the player from Man City this summer.

They also all claim that the arrival of 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus has left Aguero’s future in doubt, despite Pep Guardiola’s claims that he can play both strikers at the same time.

It’s claimed Aguero fears the arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Jesus has dented his status as City’s number one striker.

And he’s made it clear to his advisors he won’t accept playing second fiddle to the talented teenager, who is seen as Brazil’s saviour back in his homeland.

Aguero, who will be 29 in June, signed a one-year contract extension at the start of the season that ties him to City until 2020.

It seems crazy to think City would consider the sale of one of the Premier League’s most deadly strikers, especially to one of their direct rivals, with a move back to Argentina at the end of his City deal looking a far more likely option.

AND THE REST

Bookies are fearing Leicester being relegated after offering massive odds on the champions before the season (Sunday People)

Chelsea will make an £8m swoop for Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow in the summer (Sunday People)

QPR failed with a Deadline Day move for Aston Villa’s Tommy Elphick (Sunday People)

Arsenal head a queue of clubs wanting to sign Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst (Sunday People)

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez is a £60m target for Atletico Madrid if they lose Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United (Sunday Mirror)

Anthony Martial believes Jose Mourinho is attempting to drive him out of Manchester United (Sunday Mirror)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has told Rafa Benitez to “judge me in the summer” after a lack of January signings (Sunday Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has told Michael Carrick that he is too old for a new Manchester United contract (Sunday Mirror)

Mark Hughes has hinted West Brom intentionally leaked Saido Berahino’s drug ban before their Premier League win over Stoke on Saturday (The Sun on Sunday)

Theirry Henry says Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus is the latest number nine import to set European academy alarm bells ringing (The Sun on Sunday)

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he didn’t push Ronaldinho out of the door at Barcelona in 2008 (The Sun on Sunday)

Man City ‘keeper Willy Caballero is a target for sister club New York City in the summer (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United stand to lose £85m if they fail to reach the Champions League (Mail on Sunday)

Jose Mourinho will have to pay £50m if he wants to bring Sweden international central defender Victor Lindelof to Manchester United from Benfica this summer (Sunday Express)

Gordon Strachan was once accosted by Diego Maradona’s gun-toting minders in a hotel corridor (Sunday Express)

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has admitted he could be sacked because of the club’s recent struggles. The 2016 Premier League champions have won two of their last 14 games (ESPN)

Leeds could make a £2.5m approach for Liverpool’s 20-year-old winger Ryan Kent (The Sun on Sunday)