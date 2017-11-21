Paper Talk: £70m Real man wants Chelsea; 7 names in WBA frame

A frustrated Real Madrid star is more likely to join Chelsea than Manchester United, while West Brom have seven big-name candidates in mind to replace Tony Pulis, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MARCO ASENSIO TARGETS CHELSEA TRANSFER

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is reportedly ready to join Chelsea if he is not given more game time at the Bernabeu, according to reports on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old winger has found game time hard to come by under Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks and reports in Spain, via the Daily Express, claims he is ready to move to Stamford Bridge, with Antonio Conte a known admirer.

Asensio would prefer to stay at the Bernabeu, but Zidane’s refusal to give him more game time has stunned both supporters and media alike in Spain and the player is said to be ready to move elsewhere to ensure his career does not stall.

It’s suggested Asensio has spoken to Florentino Perez about his lack of game time, but the president’s response was simply to tell him that it is Zidane who picks the team; leaving the young star feeling stuck.

The Spain winger has previously been linked with a £70million move to Manchester United, but Don Balon reckons a move to Chelsea is far more likely, with PSG also in he reckoning.

AND THE REST

West Brom want Sam Allardyce to save them after some players were seen chanting for Tony Pulis to go (Daily Mirror)

Ronald Koeman and Slaven Bilic are on West Brom’s radar after Pulis was sacked (The Sun)

Former West Brom captain Derek McInnes, who manages Aberdeen, is among the contenders to become Baggies head coach (The Scottish Sun)

Former West Ham boss Alan Pardew, ex-Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson and Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill are also in the running for the West Brom job (The Guardian)

Pulis is one of the favourites to succeed Paul Clement if Swansea City sack him, and will also be among the main contenders for the Wales job (Daily Telegraph)

Pep Guardiola will do at Manchester City exactly what he did at Barcelona, according to Ronaldinho (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino has put Dele Alli on red alert, as he prepares to face the referee who nearly wrecked his World Cup dream (Daily Mirror)

Watford winger Richarlison – already on Tottenham’s transfer radar – is attracting interest from China (Daily Mirror)

Marco Silva may be the bookies’ favourite to step into the void at Everton but former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is hot on his heels (Daily Mirror)

Mark Noble has pleaded with West Ham’s angry fans to stick by the team as they battle to pull out of the Premier League relegation zone under new manager David Moyes (Daily Express)

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is in line to make his return from injury in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid next month (Daily Express)

Pep Guardiola is looking to bring Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City in the January transfer window (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho has become the Manchester United Grinch by moving Christmas Day training to Old Trafford (The Sun)

Danny Rose is in line to start for Tottenham in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund insist Michael Zorc will not be joining Sven Mislintat at Arsenal (The Sun)

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino faces a battle to win over angry fans after just five months in the job (The Sun)

Mesut Ozil has been lined up for an emotional return to his hometown club Schalke (The Sun)

Willian has ended all speculation that he was considering a huge switch back to his homeland (The Sun)

Former Sunderland and Stoke striker Kenwyne Jones has revealed this will be “my last year in sport” (The Sun)

Manchester United have triggered their option on Ander Herrera’s contract and he is now tied to the Old Trafford club until 2019 (Daily Mail)

Joel Matip should be fit for Liverpool’s huge Premier League clash against Chelsea next weekend (Daily Star)

Marcus Rashford insists Jose Mourinho has Manchester United on the right path to make Old Trafford a fortress again (Daily Star)

Scotland captain Scott Brown has demanded SFA chief executive Stewart Regan “gets the finger out” and appoints a new boss quickly (Daily Record)

Tom Boyd reckons Michael O’Neill and Paul Lambert fit the bill to be Scotland boss because both would command instant respect (Daily Record)