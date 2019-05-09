Alexis Sanchez is tipped to return to Serie A this summer with Manchester United lining up a £90m replacement, while Tottenham are chasing Robin Koch, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD, INTER, JUVENTUS IN THREE-WAY PLAYER TRADE

Alexis Sanchez wants to end his Manchester United nightmare with a return to Italy this summer, according to reports.

The Chilean has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford in a high-profile swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and it’s no surprise to see United looking to offload him with his huge £425,000 a week – plus £75,000 appearance money – weighing heavy on the club.

And according to The Sun, Alexis could find salvation back in Italy with Inter Milan pondering a move for the former Arsenal and Barcelona star.

Sanchez made his name in the European game for Udinese, where he scored 21 times in 112 appearances before securing a move to Barca.

But it’s claimed Italy, after Arsenal, is where Sanchez has felt most comfortable and his agent is said to have held preliminary talks with Inter over a deal. Any deal, however, may need United to either pay the Chilean off – or heavily subsidize his wages via a loan package.

Inter are looking at Sanchez as a potential replacement for Mauro Icardi, who has had his own high-profile struggles with the San Siro side this season.

The Argentine could be heading to Juventus this summer as a replacement for Paulo Dybala; his countryman, apparently, says the Daily Star, having agreed to join Manchester United.

The Star even go as far to say that some United fans have welcomed Dybala to the club after it was claimed a deal worth an estimated £90m has been agreed ‘in principle’.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are targeting a summer move for Freiburg defender Robin Koch as they eye a long-term replacement for Toby Alderweireld (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are still to hold fresh contract talks with teenage starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi and face a major summer battle to keep him at Stamford Bridge (Daily Mail)

As many as 70,000 Liverpool supporters are expected to flock to Madrid for the Champions League final – despite the club only being allocated 17,000 seats (Daily Mail)

Scott Parker is inching closer to getting the Fulham job full-time (Daily Mail)

There will be a replica Premier League trophy at Liverpool’s Anfield ground on the final day of the season on Sunday, while the actual trophy will be at the Amex Stadium where leaders Manchester City face Brighton (The Times)

Liverpool are set to reward Divock Origi, the hero of their sensational comeback win over Barcelona, with a new contract after the Belgian proved his worth to boss Jurgen Klopp (The Independent)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans a heart-to-heart with Romelu Lukaku next week (The Sun)

Everton face an uphill struggle to make Andre Gomes’ switch permanent with Arsenal reportedly joining Roma and Inter Milan in the hunt (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid could hand Pep Guardiola another defensive worry by swooping for Nicolas Otamendi this summer (The Sun)

Celtic could face competition from Aston Villa and Fulham to land free agent Gary Hooper from Sheffield Wednesday (The Sun)

Joe Hart could be offered a shock Premier League lifeline with a transfer to newly-promoted Norwich (The Sun)

Anthony Martial will not be offloaded by Manchester United this summer (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United have targeted Swansea’s Welsh winger Daniel James as the Tyneside club’s Spanish forward Ayoze Perez weighs up a move to Italy (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are preparing for life after Ernesto Valverde following their Champions League capitulation (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are reportedly considering dumping Gareth Bale in their U23s side if he does not find a new club (Daily Mirror)

Ander Herrera has started the Manchester United exodus after agreeing a £25m deal to join Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Star)

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign ‘the new Mesut Ozil’, Mainz 05 sensation Erkan Eyibil (Daily Star)

Southampton are planning a £30m summer move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (Daily Express)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be blocked from rejoining Juventus in the summer – because of his agent Mino Raiola (Daily Express)