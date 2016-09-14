Paper Talk: Algerian reveals Man Utd snub; Alexis deal doubts

Algerian star Ryad Boudebouz claims he turned down a move to Manchester United, while Alexis Sanchez is demanding a chunky pay rise to sign a new deal at Arsenal, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

ALGERIAN STAR REVEALS MAN UTD SNUB

Algeria international Ryad Boudebouz claims he turned down a move to Manchester United earlier in his career.

The Montpellier star, 26, says he was approached by the Red Devils giants before signing for Sochaux in 2008.

“I was in negotiations with Sochaux and my father received a call from a Manchester United representatives,” Boudebouz told L’Equipe du Soir.

“We did not believe it was him until the day when he came to our house with a four year professional contract and lots of money.

“At the time, it was already a lot for us.”

SANCHEZ ‘DEMANDING ARSENAL PAY RISE’

Alexis Sanchez is demanding a hefty pay rise during contract negotiations with Arsenal, according to reports.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has revealed talks are underway with Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to extend their contracts at the club.

“Ozil and Sanchez, we will start to talk for their extensions,” said Wenger ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

And according to Transfermarketweb, the Chile international is demanding £175,000-a-week at the Emirates.

Sanchez currently earns around £140,000-a-week on his contract which runs until 2018 but wants a pay rise.

It’s claimed both Juventus and Manchester City are monitoring developments and could pounce if Arsenal and Sanchez fail to agree terms.

AND THE REST

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is frustrated at not being played in his favourite position by Manchester United (The Sun)

Liverpool and Tottenham are involved in a tug-of-war over River Plate’s £15.2m striker Lucas Alario (The Sun)

David Luiz will make an early debut for Chelsea as cover for injured captain John Terry against Liverpool on Friday Night Football

Sunderland’s defenders cannot understand each other as they all speak different languages, according to left-back Patrick van Aanholt (The Sun)

Steve McClaren, currently studying for a Masters degree in Sporting Directorship, wants to run a club rather than manage it (The Sun)

The future of West Brom boss Tony Pulis remains uncertain after it emerged the club have been looking to replace him since the end of last season, with former manager and ex-England head coach Roy Hodgson having been sounded out as a possible replacement (Daily Mail)

West Ham United have launched an investigation into the £6.2m deal that saw Arthur Masuaku move to the club from Olympiakos in the summer (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho has revealed his private battle with an unnamed manager to sign Manchester United’s prized asset Paul Pogba (Daily Mail)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is keen on Juventus wonderkid Grigoros Kostanos (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will block any Chelsea move for defender Matteo Darmian (Daily Mirror)

Mike Phelan will be named Hull manager on a long-term contract following talks with the consortium set to buy the club (Daily Mirror)

England left-back Danny Rose is set to become the next player to commit himself to Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

Stoke have joined the chase for Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto (Daily Mirror)

Celtic, Rangers, Aston Villa and Wigan are all interested in signing Barnsley skipper Conor Hourihane, 25 (The Sun)

Chelsea remain interested in Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 28, but the Belgium international is set to sign an extended deal with the Italian side (talkSPORT)

Jack Wilshere will have to prove his fitness to Arsenal during his year-long loan spell at Bournemouth (Daily Mirror)

Craig Bellamy has been offered the chance to take his first steps in management at Cardiff City with their U18 side (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says watching how hard Cristiano Ronaldo trained during his time at Old Trafford inspired him to succeed in the game (Daily Star)

Patrick Vieira has revealed he was disappointed not to land a coaching role at Arsenal (Daily Star)

Former West Ham and Chelsea striker Frank Nouble wants to return to English football (Daily Star)

Tottenham have opened talks with the Qatar Investment Authority over naming rights for the redeveloped White Hart Lane (The Times)

Manchester United have suffered a setback in the revamp of their academy set-up after West Brom’s chief talent-spotter Steve Hopcroft turned down the opportunity to join them (Daily Telegraph)