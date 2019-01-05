Arsenal are near to an impressive midfield raid on Barcelona, while Chelsea will bring in a South American star and allow a Spanish attacker to depart, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL CLOSE ON SWOOP FOR SUAREZ

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is near to finalising a transfer to Arsenal, according to multiple reports.

The Spain cap – who spent time in Manchester City’s academy as a youngster – is expected to join the Gunners in a £14million deal, according to Sport, and via the Daily Express.

The capture of Suarez will likely clear the way for Aaron Ramsey to leave Emirates Stadium; Juventus now look his most likely destination.

The 24-year-old Suarez has made only two LaLiga appearances so far this season and will move to north London in search of more regular first-team football.

Suarez was previously linked with Everton and West Ham, but it is thought it was Roma who were the only other side to submit a concrete bid for the midfielder.

But the player was keen to move to the Premier League and link up again with Unai Emery, who previously managed Suarez at Sevilla.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are close to offloading Alvaro Morata to AC Milan on loan, allowing Gonzalo Higuain to complete a loan move to Stamford Bridge, with a view to a permanent deal in the summer (The Sun)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has no intention of staying at Chelsea and has already agreed terms with Bayern Munich, who see him as the long-term successor to Arjen Robben (The Sun)

Chelsea believe Bayern may have ‘bended transfer rules’ in their pursuit of winger Hudson-Odoi (Daily Mail)

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker had been playing with an abdominal injury before being relegated to Pep Guardiola’s bench for recent games (The Sun)

Manchester United are facing the prospect of losing Andreas Pereira to Valencia on a free transfer as he continues to stall on a new deal (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reintroduced Sir Alex Ferguson’s regular quiz night’s on team stopovers in order to rebuild the team’s spirit (The Sun)

Birmingham City face a 15-point deduction after announcing losses of £37.5m in 2017-18, £1.5m away from the three-year limit for EFL clubs (The Sun)

James McCarthy could play for Everton today against Lincoln Town, making a first appearance for the team since breaking his leg in January 2018 (Daily Mirror)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford will reject a permanent January switch to Borussia Monchengladbach so he can join Arsenal in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Reece Oxford: Manchester City keen on West Ham youngster

Andy Carroll’s agent is in talks over a return to Newcastle which would see Jonjo Shelvey transfer to West Ham in a swap (Daily Express)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly eyeing a move for Besiktas centre-half Domagoj Vida in the January transfer window (Daily Express)

Pellegrini has also backed West Ham’s Samir Nasri to make amends for a previous doping ban, with the Frenchman in line to make his Hammers debut against Birmingham City (Daily Express)

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini is considering a loan move to Sampdoria, with a view to a permanent £9m deal (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa’s Ross McCormack has swapped a loan deal with Australian side Central Coast Mariners for a loan move to Motherwell (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City have made a £10m move for Nice midfielder Adrian Tameze (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp is considering naming 16-year-old Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever in Liverpool’s squad for Monday’s FA Cup tie at Wolves (Daily Telegraph)

Blackpool fans will maintain their boycott against Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup meaning the home fans will be outnumbered by visiting Arsenal support (Daily Telegraph)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot will join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer (The Guardian)

Manchester City have missed out on signing 19-year-old Toulouse centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, with the Frenchman close to completing a move to Barcelona (The Independent)