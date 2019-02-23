Arsenal have agreed what could prove a landmark swoop this summer, while Zinedine Zidane has made a choice about Chelsea in light of their transfer ban, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

MONCHI AGREES ARSENAL MOVE AND ALREADY MAKES TRANSFER PLANS

Arsenal have agreed what they hope will prove a landmark appointment in their history by finalising a deal to make Monchi their new sporting director.

According to reports in Marca, and as picked up by many of the UK-based media, the Spaniard will move to Emirates Stadium this summer at the end of his contract with Roma – meaning the appointment of a man regarded as one of the best in the business won’t cost Arsenal a penny.

Monchi has established a reputation as one of the best in the business during his time alongside Gunners boss Unai Emery at Sevilla and has gone on to enjoy similar success in Serie A.

It is reported Monchi will be given full control of Arsenal’s transfer dealings – something Emery is happy to allow in an effort to rekindle their success in Spain – and has already started shaping plans for the Gunners ahead of the re-opening of the transfer window.

Monchi and Marc Overmars had both been in the running to succeed Sven Milsintat, but it seems Arsenal have finally got the man they want at the helm.

AND THE REST

Zinedine Zidane will not be put off the Chelsea job by their transfer ban and could get £200m to spend in the summer (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rush back Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to face Liverpool because he does not trust Alexis Sanchez (The Sun)

Maurizio Sarri will spend just an hour preparing fragile Chelsea for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final (The Sun)

Davinson Sanchez insists Tottenham still have a big part to play in the title race (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are to consider a move for Steve Holland if they hand Maurizio Sarri the sack next week (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea’s transfer ban from FIFA has only pushed Eden Hazard further towards the exit door (Daily Telegraph)

Man City have been accused of giving Jadon Sancho’s agent a contract to work as a scout to conceal a £200,000 payment (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has said that Mesut Ozil has the support of the whole squad as the German playmaker fights to win back his place in the starting line-up (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are expected to be hit with a similar sanction from FIFA to the two-window transfer ban handed to Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he uses last year’s loss at Manchester United as a “learning point” (The Guardian)