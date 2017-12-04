Paper Talk: Arsenal back in for £35m N’Zonzi; Prem trio eye Opare

Arsenal are ready to reignite their interest in a £35million Sevilla midfielder, while Jose Mourinho has been handed an £80million January war-chest, according to Monday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL REIGNITE INTEREST IN SEVILLA STAR

Arsenal are reportedly keen to reignite their interest in Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi in January.

The former Blackburn and Stoke star could be available in the new year after falling out with Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo.

The 28-year-old is said to be unhappy after he was hauled off at half-time of the 3-3 Champions League draw with Liverpool as his side fought back from 3-0 down.

N’Zonzi has not featured for Los Rojiblancos since and Spanish news outlet AS claims that potential suitors, including the Gunners, are now weighing-up bids for the player.

The midfielder, who has two France caps to his name, has a release clause of £35million but Arsenal could face competition from Everton for the player, according to the report in The Sun.

N’Zonzi played 49 times under new Toffees chief Sam Allardyce at Blackburn and could be tempted by a reunion with the former England boss.

Speaking recently, he said: “Who knows what is going to happen. I am not going to talk about contracts.”

AND THE REST

Liverpool are outscoring even the Luis Suarez-led Reds team that almost won the 2013-14 Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho will have an £80m Manchester United transfer war-chest in January (The Sun)

Chelsea are racing to re-sign Eden Hazard and Thibault Courtois before next year’s World Cup (Daily Mirror)

Watford manager Marco Silva has hit back at Everton boss Sam Allardyce over comparisons between the pair (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he feels sorry for his players (Daily Mirror)

Everton, West Ham and Swansea are set to compete for the signing of Augsburg defender Daniel Opare in January (Daily mail)

England’s players will get a £5m bonus if they win the Russia World Cup next year (The Sun)

Antonio Conte will plead with his England players not to kick lumps out of Eden Hazard at the World Cup (The Sun)

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud needs to play more if he is to make France’s World Cup squad and could consider a loan move in January, according to the country’s assistant manager (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is adamant he can keep the club in the Premier League (Daily Express)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is planning to hire the club’s first sports psychologist (Daily Telegraph)

Demarai Gray has tipped himself and three other Leicester players to make the England World Cup squad (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea’s players turned on each other in an angry dressing-room row after their defeat at Stoke City (The Guardian)

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could return to Anderlecht in January as his frustration at the club continues (Chronicle)