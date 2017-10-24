Paper Talk: Arsenal want Liverpool, Man Utd target; Tuchel for Toffees

Arsenal are set to battle Real Madrid for a Brazilian starlet, while Everton want a former Borussia Dortmund chief as their new manager, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL TO BATTLE REAL FOR BRAZIL STARLET

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Brazilian starlet Alan Guimaraes – but face competition from Real Madrid.

Real are said to have already agreed a verbal contract with the Palmeiras midfielder, although they want to discuss a lower fee as the 17-year-old has a £44million release clause.

Alan, as he is known, began his career at in the Sau Paulo youth team before switching to Palmeiras despite interest from Inter Milan.

The Brazil Under-17 star’ current contract runs out in 2019 and that has put many of Europe’s top sides on alert, with Liverpool and Manchester United also said to be keen on the midfielder, according to the report in The Sun.

AND THE REST

Philippe Coutinho insists the whole Liverpool team is to blame for the defeat at Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

Everton are eyeing ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel as their new manager (Daily Mirror)

Some Manchester United players feel Jose Mourinho went too far in his public criticism of them on Saturday (Daily Mirror

Liverpool will reportedly make a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler in January to replace Philippe Coutinho (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea players have been texting ex-assistant manager Steve Holland because of their poor relationship with Antonio Conte (The Sun)

Everton want Carlo Ancelotti as their next boss, but the Italian would want Swansea manager Paul Clement as his assistant (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho is targeting Valencia’s Carlos Soler in a £30m January move (The Sun)

Manchester City have put Lyon’s Mouctar Diakhaby on their shortlist of targets as a new centre-half (The Sun)

Everton want to hijack Leicester’s move to make Burnley’s Sean Dyche their new manager (Daily Express)

West Ham are in conflict with their London Stadium landlords (Daily Mail)

West Ham’s players held crisis talks at the club’s training ground on Monday (Daily Mail)

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere has been assured of his England future by boss Gareth Southgate (Daily Mail)

Zinedine Zidane has called Cristiano Ronaldo ‘amazing’ after the Real Madrid pair both won awards at FIFA’s The Best ceremony in London (Daily Mail)

Victor Lindelof is set to be given the chance to redeem himself in Manchester United’s Carabao Cup clash with Swansea (Daily Star)

West Ham want Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann to replace Slaven Bilic (Daily Star)