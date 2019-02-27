Paper Talk: Arsenal bid £25m for starlet after two-year scouting mission

Arsenal will make a £25m offer for a Celtic star following a two-year scouting assessment, while Manchester United could bolster their midfield by swooping for a Croatian schemer, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL READY £25M SWOOP FOR KIERAN TIERNEY

Arsenal are planning a £25m summer bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to The Sun.

The paper claims the Gunners have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old for the best part of two years and are now convinced the player has what it takes to be a huge success in the Premier League.

As such the paper now claims Arsenal are close to submitting a £25m offer for the Scotland left-back, who has also come under the radar of Manchester United and Everton in recent seasons.

Celtic, who on Tuesday lost manager Brendan Rodgers to Leicester and replaced him with Neil Lennon, are understood to be seeking around £25million for Tierney – and the fee is understood to be deemed agreeable at the Arsenal end.

The fee would shatter the record fee collected by Celtic, with the record currently standing at the £20m they pocketed from the departure of striker Moussa Dembele to Lyon last summer.

Assuming that information is correct, it would then be left between the Gunners and the 21-year-old to thrash out a potential deal, but all things considered, the paper believes there’s every chance Arsenal will bring Tierney in as their new left-back this summer.

The full-back is contracted to Celtic Park until 2023, having been handed his debut as a 17-year-old back in 2015.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring developments with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace fear Mamadou Sakho will be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Leicester on Saturday (Daily Mail)

Southampton are keen on Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin (Daily Mail)

Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte could be out of action for Manchester City until after the international break, missing up to five games for Pep Guardiola’s side (Daily Mail)

Watford are among a number of clubs interested in signing Boavista’s 18-year-old defender Goncalo Cardoso (Daily Mail)

Maurizio Sarri will not face FA punishment for throwing a water bottle on the touchline during the Carabao Cup final incident with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved out of the Lowry Hotel after he has shaken hands with Ed Woodward on becoming permanent Manchester United boss (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told his Manchester United players Liverpool have not got enough to win the title (The Sun)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a row with Willy Cabellero after the Carabao Cup final, claiming he is the better player (The Sun)

Juventus have no intention of bringing Gonzalo Higuain back to the club after his loan spell at Chelsea (The Sun)

Clubs in the Championship will back handing EFL interim chair Debbie Jevans a new all-powerful role as executive chairman (The Sun)

West Brom are tracking Crawley Town defender David Sesay (The Sun)

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are closing in on comebacks (Daily Mirror)

Denis Suarez is still not ready for 90 minutes at Arsenal yet – almost a month after joining on loan (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger’s brother says the Germany international should be Chelsea’s new captain (Daily Mirror)