Paper Talk: Arsenal boss Emery’s top two defensive targets revealed

Unai Emery’s two top defensive targets have been revealed, while there is a new suitor for Toby Alderweireld, all in the papers.

ARSENAL CHASE DUO

David Alaba, 26, and Samuel Umtiti, 25, are Arsenal’s top two summer transfer targets, according to The Independent.

The feeling at The Emirates is that both defenders are within the club’s grasp after both fell down the pecking order at their respective clubs.

It’s understood both Bayern Munich and Barcelona would be open to selling the players in the summer and Emery wants the pair to make up potentially five new signings.

Umtiti is under contract until 2023 and has seen himself forced out of the first-team reckoning by Clement Lenglet, while Alaba has a deal in Germany until 2021.

AND THE REST

Everton starlet Ellis Simms is the latest British player to be targeted by Bayern Munich after smashing through the 40-goal barrier for the season (The Sun)

Real Madrid are planning a £125m summer move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Sun)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has £430m in transfer funds this summer and also wants to sign 20-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, from Chelsea. (L’Equipe)

Chelsea will consider giving Callum Hudson-Odoi a new contract worth £100,000 a week to convince the 18-year-old to stay at Stamford Bridge. (London Evening Standard)

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, who was sacked by Monaco in January after just three months in charge, could return to his role as assistant to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. (Mirror)

Wolves are on the brink of signing striker Raul Jimenez, the 27-year-old Mexico international on loan from Benfica, in a club record £25m deal. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez, whose deal runs out at the end of the season, could be a target for Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande if their current coach Fabio Cannavaro quits to take over as the Chinese national team’s boss. (Mirror)

Carlo Ancelotti insists that Napoli will not be forced to sell their £130m-rated defender Kalidou Kouliably, 27, a long-term target for Manchester United. (Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed a large number of agents have been in contact with Manchester United to try and get their players a move to Old Trafford this summer. (Sky Sports)

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, 19, and Real Madrid’s Rafael Varane, 25, are thought to be top of the Manchester United shopping list. (Independent)

Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic (Marca)

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is being considered by Bayern Munich ahead of the 2019-20 season (Footmercato)

Juventus are considering whether to trigger a £25m buyout clause for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, before the last two weeks of the summer transfer window. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich are planning the biggest investment in their history during the summer transfer window. (Marca)

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Barcelona over the possibility of signing defender Samuel Umtiti, 25. (Gazetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan are in the hunt for Croatian duo Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric (Calciomercato)

Bundesliga clubs have been told to forget about a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 18, this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid are reportedly in pole position to sign out-of-favour Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23. (AS)

Long-term Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann, 28, is willing to take £6m pay cut to join Barcelona, who are willing to trigger his £100m release clause from Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail)

Alexis Sanchez and Fred are among the players whose Manchester United future could be in doubt after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as manager (Daily Express)

Liverpool’s Dublin-born defender Conor Masterson, 20, who is available on a free transfer this summer, is a target for Norwich. (Sun)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 25, says winning the first game at the new stadium against Crystal Palace next week is more important than scoring the first goal. (London Evening Standard)

The agent of Ajax’s 26-year-old Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, a target for Arsenal, has confirmed his client is prepared to “take a leap” at a new club. (Football.London)

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City will do their best to ensure their best players remain at the King Power Stadium this summer. (Leicester Mercury)

Bournemouth’s wage bill rose by 42% to £101.8m last season according the annual accounts, contributing to the club making a financial loss for the first time since being promoted to the top flight. (Times)

Leicester fans are being offered free beer and cupcakes before Saturday’s game to toast the birthday of their late chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. (Leicester Mercury)

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina suffered a hamstring injury playing for Colombia against South Korea, despite the Goodison Park club warning his national team over the risk of overplaying the 24-year-old. (Times – subscription required)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis means Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, 27, will have to move out of the Cheshire home he rents from the Norwegian. (Guardian)