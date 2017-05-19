Paper Talk: Costa replacement targeted; Gunners track Juve man

Arsene Wenger wants to sign Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, while Chelsea are plotting a £200m spending spree with a Monaco man their top target, all in the papers.

GUNNERS CHASE £20M LEMINA

Arsenal are ready to bid for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, according to reports.

The London Evening Standard suggest 23-year-old central midfielder Lemina is Arsene Wenger’s “preferred target”.

Lemina, who has been likened to Manchester United’s world-recortd signing Paul Pogba, is also believed to be open to a move to England.

Lemina has only made eight Serie A starts this season and Juve will allow the fringe man to move on for a fee of around £20million.

It is also understood agreeing personal terms with the Gabon international should not pose a problem.

Roma and Schalke are also believed to be keen on Lemina, whose arrival “would raise further question marks over Jack Wilshere’s future at Emirates Stadium”.

BLUES WANT €50M BAKAYOKO

Chelsea will “open negotiations” with Monaco next week over the €50million signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Antonio Conte will have in excess of £200million to spend this summer and midfielder enforcer Bakayoko is at the top of his wanted list.

Chelsea are also keen on Bakayoko’s team-mate and fellow France international midfielder, Thomas Lemar, but they are convinced Monaco will not sell both players to them. So they will pursue the 22-year-old Bakayoko, who has been a key part of Monaco’s Ligue 1 winning side.

AND THE REST

Chelsea have told attacking midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, they will make him the focal point of the team for years to come if he signs a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid plan to sign Belgium international Hazard in order to convince Paris St-Germain’s 24-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti to join Chelsea instead of rivals Barcelona. (Don Balon)

Monaco have rejected Liverpool’s 75m euros (£64.4m) bid for 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe, with the French champions holding out for 100m euros (£85.8m). (Marca)

Monaco will resist all offers for France international Mbappe this summer, says the club’s chief executive. (CNN)

Liverpool are confident of completing a deal for Fulham’s 17-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon. The England Under-19 international is one of five summer targets. (Independent)

Newcastle plan a £6m move for Burnley striker Ashley Barnes ahead of their Premier League return. (Mirror)

Barnes is being eyed by Newcastle and Crystal Palace as the Premier League duo prepare to battle over rival’s striker. (The Sun)

Harry Redknapp is trying to tempt Robbie Keane to join his Birmingham City revolution. Striker Keane, 36, is clubless since leaving LA Galaxy in December. (Mirror)

Swansea boss Paul Clement has told Icelandic star Gylfi Sigurdsson to stay and be their leading man rather than join the chorus line at a bigger club. (Mirror)

Chelsea want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Diego Costa’s replacement as Antonio Conte plans Borussia Dortmund negotiations. (Sun)

Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson is the No 1 target for Leeds co-owner Andrea Radrizzani this summer. (Sun)

Derby County are ready to sell Tom Ince for £10m to fund a squad shake-up. (The Sun)

Newcastle are set to bid £12m for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, according to reports. (The Sun)

West Ham are to allow teenage stars Reece Oxford and Domingos Quina to leave on loan this summer. (Daily Mail

Willy Caballero could be on the verge of quitting Manchester City to return to Malaga. (Daily Star)

Norwich City are considering Carlos Carvalhal as their next manager after his Sheffield Wednesday team were defeated in the Championship play-offs for the second successive season. (Times)

Manchester United are considering Benfica’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, 23, as a possible replacement for David de Gea if the Spain international leaves in the summer.(Manchester Evening News)

Man United could move for Atletico Madrid and Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak and are willing to pay up to £40m for the 24-year-old. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid are ready to launch a shock move to take Jan Oblak from their city rivals. (Goal)

Manchester City are ready to offload 20-year-old Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Spain striker Nolito, 30, in order to sign Arsenal’s Chile international Alexis Sanchez this summer. (Daily Express)

West Ham are considering making a £20m bid for Iheanacho. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe, 34, will demand £100,000-a-week wages and a signing-on fee of around £6m from his next club, with West Ham and Bournemouth his most likely destinations. (Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace are also interested in the former Tottenham striker and hope to capitalise on his connection with boss Sam Allardyce, who managed Defoe at Sunderland. (Daily Mirror)

Allardyce wants to sign Manchester City and France full-backs Gael Clichy, 31, and Bacary Sagna, 34, who are both out of contract at Etihad Stadium this summer. (Sun)

Everton will use Chelsea’s 19-year-old forward Tammy Abraham – who spent the season on loan at Championship side Bristol City – as leverage in any deal to take Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)

The Toffees will offer £15m for Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford, 23, but the Black Cats will demand double that fee for the England Under-21 international. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Relegated Middlesbrough will not sell captain Ben Gibson, 24, this summer despite interest from Chelsea and Liverpool in the former England Under-21 international. (Daily Mail)

Boro captain Grant Leadbitter, 31, suggested a language barrier between staff and players contributed to the club’s relegation this season. (Independent)

Sergio Aguero will seek assurances about his role at Manchester City in talks with manager Pep Guardiola. The 28-year-old Argentina striker is concerned that reduced playing time next season could jeopardise his World Cup place. (Telegraph)

Arsenal and France striker Olivier Giroud, 30, is prepared to leave the Gunners this summer to ensure first-team football before the 2018 World Cup. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool fear they could be beaten to the signings of Southampton and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 25, and Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, 17, by Chelsea and Tottenham respectively. (Daily Express)

West Ham, Southampton, Swansea and Stoke are all keen on £20m-rated Leeds striker Chris Wood after the 25-year-old New Zealand international finished top scorer in the Championship, with 27 goals. (Sun)

Claude Puel is facing the prospect of losing his job as Southampton manager, with several first-team players complaining about his training methods. (Mirror, Mail)

Burnley will demand more than £25m from Manchester United for defender Michael Keane, 24, because the Clarets will have to pay 25% of any transfer fee to the Old Trafford club as part of the deal that took the England centre-back to Turf Moor. (Telegraph)