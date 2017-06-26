Paper Talk: Arsenal in sensational Alexis swap; Everton bid fails

Arsenal and Manchester City could be ready to swap their two star men, while Everton have been snubbed in their efforts to sign a playmaker, according to Monday’s papers.

ARSENAL, MAN CITY CONSIDERING HUGE SWAP DEAL

Arsenal and Manchester City are weighing up an incredible straight swap of Alexis Sanchez and Argentine forward Sergio Aguero.

Discussions are already said to have taken place about the South American pair swapping clubs this summer, according to the exclusive report in the Daily Star.

City boss Pep Guardiola has made former Barcelona hitman Sanchez, 28, his No.1 strike target this summer but Gunners chief Arsene Wenger insists that he will not sell the player to a rival Premier League club.

However, it’s reported that Wenger would consider a deal that sees Aguero, 29, make the move in the opposite direction, particularly with Arsenal set to lose Sanchez on a free transfer next summer.

Aguero is an extremely attractive option for the Gunners, especially with Lyon wanting £57m for France international Alexandre Lacazette, while Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe would cost over £100m.

The Argentine scored 33 goals for City in all competitions last season, despite the odd injury issue, while Guardiola dropped the frontman a couple of times for Brazil starlet Gabriel Jesus.

EVERTON SNUBBED IN £30M PLAYMAKER BID

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Everton have had a £30m bid rejected for Swansea’s Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Toffees have made an early impact in this summer’s transfer window after splashing out big money for Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford and Ajax captain Davy Klaasen.

Ronald Koeman is also expecting to tie-up a deal for Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez straight after the European Under-21 Championship, but Sigurdsson is proving trickier to land, according to the report in the Daily Mirror.

Everton are, however, expected to test Swansea’s resolve by upping their offer for the 27-year-old, while Sandro Ramirez’s imminent arrival at Goodison should also provide good news for the Swans.

Swansea are set to cash in, with transfer flop Borja Baston, who struggled at the Liberty Stadium last season, heading to Malaga as Sandro’s replacement.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are ready to set a new transfer record this week by signing Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko for a combined £100million (Daily Mirror)

Bookies have slashed the odds on Tottenham striker Harry Kane signing for Manchester United from 20/1 to 6/1 (Daily Star)



However, Tottenham have laughed off United’s interest in the England star, with chairman Daniel Levy valuing Kane at close to a whopping £200m. (Independent)

Arturo Vidal has once again urged Chile team-mate Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal and join him at German giants Bayern Munich (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are ready to back new boss Frank de Boer with a move for Manchester City frontman Kelechi Iheanacho (Daily Mirror)

Southampton defender Cedric Soares is a £15m target for Italian champions Juventus (Daily Mirror)

Norwich have told Leeds to cough up £5m if they want to re-sign midfielder Jonny Howson (Daily Mirror)



Arsenal’s bid for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette must rise to at least £57m if they are to get the deal over the line this summer (The Sun)

Huddersfield will smash their transfer record this week by paying £11m for striker Steve Mounie from French outfit Montpellier (The Sun)

Newcastle have been dealt a blow in their efforts to sign veteran keeper Pepe Reina after his agent revealed he has received no offers this summer (The Sun)

Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Leeds are in a scrap for Iceland defender Sverrir Ingason (The Sun)

West Ham are in a transfer tussle with RB Leipzig in the race to sign teenager Yann Karamoh (The Sun)



Benfica are ready to turn to their young star Pedro Pereira as a replacement for Manchester United target Nelson Semedo (The Sun)

Chelsea expect to get their summer transfer activity going this week by completing the £35.2m signing of midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on a five-year contract (Daily Mail)

Wayne Rooney should consider a move to China, according to former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson (Daily Express)



Liverpool are monitoring Germany’s Max Meyer at the European Under-21s tournament in Poland (Daily Star)

Olivier Giroud has been in contact with the president of Lyon ahead of a potential move to the Ligue 1 club this summer (The Independent)

Rafa Benitez will continue as Newcastle manager for now but has, for the second time this summer, grown frustrated at the club’s inability or reluctance to secure his top transfer targets (The Independent)