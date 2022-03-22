Bukayo Saka is in line to have his wages quadrupled by Arsenal if their contract talks go to plan, while Newcastle United have their eyes on a high-scoring Serie A winger – all in Tuesday’s Paper Talk.

ARSENAL SET BUKAYO SAKA DEAL AS SUMMER PRIORITY

Arsenal will discuss a new contract with Bukayo Saka at the end of the season that could see his wages quadrupled.

That’s according to The Sun, who say it is Mikel Arteta’s biggest priority to tie the young star down to better terms.

He is currently one of their lowest earners on a salary of around £30,000 per week. But now they could lift his earnings to around £125,000 per week instead.

In turn, that should ward off interested parties, since transfer rumours have been growing for the 20-year-old recently.

Saka is under contract for another two seasons with Arsenal. They therefore want him to make a longer commitment over his future.

Both parties are willing to wait until the summer for talks, because otherwise they may get distracted from their pursuit of a Champions League place.

When the time comes, though, it will be up to Richard Garlick – Arsenal’s head of football operations – to secure the deal that Arteta and Edu have instructed him to.

They believe Saka should not be for sale at any price and there will be no haggling over the terms of his new deal.

Saka has already made more than 100 appearances for Arsenal and they want to guarantee there will be many more to come.

And it appears the Englishman will be earning plenty more money while doing so.

NEWCASTLE JOIN RACE FOR EURO 2020 WINNER

Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi is now on the radar of Newcastle ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Berardi has been a standout star for Sassuolo for a number of years. He was a member of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020.

This summer may finally be the time for him to take the step up to a bigger club, or try a new challenge in a different league. With that in mind, he has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester City.

But according to the Chronicle, Newcastle have also established themselves in the race for Berardi. They have plenty of funds to spend in what will be their first summer with Saudi owners.

They are aiming to find another attacking midfielder to ease the burden on Allan Saint-Maximin. Berardi would complement him well.

Sassuolo are seeking a transfer sum of £25m for the 27-year-old, who is their all-time record scorer.

LEICESTER TO REPEAT SUMMER STRATEGY FOR SALZBURG STARLET

Leicester City are the latest suitors for RB Salzburg breakout star Chukwubuike Adamu, according to the Daily Mail.

Adamu has also attracted interest from Southampton for a Premier League transfer. In addition, he is being monitored by Marseille, Monaco and various Bundesliga clubs.

Mainly a centre-forward, he has caught the attention of several clubs this season. Adamu has been responsible for seven goals after making 16 starts.

One of those put his side ahead in the first leg of the Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. Although they went on to be eliminated, it is a sign of the calibre of club he can perform against.

The Nigeria-born Austria international is only 20 years old. However, his value has already reached the £15m bracket.

Leicester made a signing from Salzburg last summer when they acquired Patson Daka. Now, they may be ready to repeat the strategy with Adamu.

PREM DUO BATTLE FOR BRENTFORD ACE

Finally, according to The Sun, Brentford youngster Nathan Young-Coombes is alerting Southampton and Crystal Palace.

The winger is yet to represent Brentford’s first team, but has scored 27 goals for their B team this season. At the age of 19, it is time for him to take the next step.

The report claims Southampton and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the teenager’s situation. He is also of interest to Championship sides QPR, Bournemouth and Swansea City.

However, Brentford only want to loan him out rather than sell him. It remains to be seen if they would willingly do that with a fellow Premier League club.

Young-Coombes is under contract with Brentford until 2024.