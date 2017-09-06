Paper Talk: Alexis to leave for £20m in Jan; Janssen’s goose cooked

Arsenal will consider selling Alexis Sanchez for a cut-price fee in January, while a big-money signing has been told he is finished at Tottenham, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

CITY CONFIDENT OF £20M DEAL FOR SANCHEZ IN JANUARY

Manchester City are confident they will snatch Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal for just £20m in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side saw a reported £60m offer for the player rejected by the Gunners in the summer as Arsenal refused to do business with a Premier League rival. But Sanchez will be allowed to negotiate with foreign clubs in the New Year and could sign a pre-contract agreement.

However, it’s claimed the player has set his heart on a move to the Etihad and The Sun claims the transfer could be sealed as early as January with City ready to pay just £20million for the Chile forward.

Guardiola remains desperate to be reunited with the player, but will not pay over the odds for a player who will be available for nothing in the summer and is prepared to wait to land his man. However, Arsenal may finally decide to cut their losses in January and let the player move on, depending on their position in the league.

Guardiola, meanwhile, will speak to Eliaquim Mangala and Fabian Delph this week to reassure them they still have a part to play.

Both saw moves away from City fall through before the transfer deadline. Delph was a Stoke target while Mangala sparked interest from both Crystal Palace and Inter Milan.

JANSSEN’S GOOSE IS COOKED AT SPURS

Vincent Janssen is finished at Tottenham, the Daily Mirror claims.

The £17m striker rejected a move to Brighton on deadline day, and that’s despite the club telling him he would be pushed even down the pecking order after the arrival of Fernando Llorente from Swansea.

The paper claims that after a poor debut season, Mauricio Pochettino has decided that Janssen is not up to the standard required and is not good enough to compete with or deputise for Harry Kane.

Spurs made it clear to rival clubs during the summer that they were willing to listen to offers for Janssen.

But when West Brom, Stoke, and Brighton tried to sign him, the ex-Alkmaar striker refused to go.

As such, the paper reckons Janssen will now be frozen out by Spurs and will see very little game time this season.

AND THE REST

Eddie Jones has told England football manager his players are pampered and must change their mentality if they have a chance of winning the World Cup.

Bolton are hoping to sign veteran Brazil star Julio Baptista, who is without a club and recently played in Star Sixes for his country (The Sun)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea wants Sergio Ramos to help him join Real Madrid. In order to ensure a move happens, he has supposedly asked Ramos to help broker a transfer behind the scenes (Daily Express)

United star Juan Mata has praised his team-mates, a number of whom have signed up to pledge one per cent of their salary to the Common Goal charity (Daily Express)

Jordan Ayew has given Swansea a scare after he was hospitalised with a stomach bug while on international duty with Ghana (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho says Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain has “changed everything” and that Manchester United’s deal for Romelu Lukaku would have cost the club £150m had it come after the Brazil star left Real Madrid for PSG (The Times)

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has put his weight behind plans to shorten the summer transfer window (The Times)

The FA will hire a full-time psychologist as part of Gareth Southgate’s attempt to improve the mental strength of his side (The Times)

FIFA have stopped short of opening a formal investigation into Dele Alli’s gesture and are not expected to do so (Daily Mail)

The FA hope FIFA’s decision to rescind Lionel Messi’s ban for an alleged insult towards a match official will mean Alli faces no punishment for his gesture, allegedly aimed at former Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker (Daily Star)

The FA is confident they can prove Alli’s gesture was directed at Walker if they are asked to do so by FIFA (Daily Telegraph)

David Silva is in talks with Manchester City about a new deal – his current contract runs until 2020 (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle is considering shutting down the club’s academy following a lack of youngsters breaking into the first team (Daily Mail)

Birmingham and Hull are chasing former Norwich and Tottenham defender Sebastien Bassong. Blues hold the edge after he impressed on trial (Daily Mail)

Diego Simeone signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid after being promised Diego Costa would return to the club in January (Daily Mirror)

Luke Shaw is stepping up his bid to save his Manchester United career, although he may only have until Christmas to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho (Daily Mirror)

Ronaldinho says Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho will continue to give his all for the club, if only because of next summer’s World Cup (Daily Mirror)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has warned Wayne Rooney he will be closely monitored from now on after his drink-drive arrest (Daily Mirror)

Emre Can’s contract talks with Liverpool have hit an impasse over the midfielder’s demands for an escape clause in any new deal (Daily Mirror)

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky is keen to add former Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Ledley to his squad – Wales international Ledley is a free agent (Daily Mirror)

Diego Costa is set to end his absence from Chelsea and return to training, according to friends within the squad (Daily Telegraph)

Gareth Southgate says he asked Ryan Giggs how to get the best out of Marcus Rashford (Daily Telegraph)