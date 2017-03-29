Paper Talk: United’s £40m bid for Spurs star; Arsenal eye Villarreal ace

Manchester United have identified a Tottenham man as one of three top quality additions this summer, while Arsenal will battle their Premier League rivals to sign a Villarreal winger, according to Wednesday’s papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED TO MAKE FIRM OFFER FOR ERIC DIER

Jose Mourinho wants to kick off a massive summer spending spree with a move for Tottenham’s Eric Dier, according to reports on Wednesday.

United have been linked with Dier before, but it now seems Mourinho is ready to follow up his initial interest in the versatile England star by launching a firm £40million for the player.

The Sun claims Mourinho sees Dier as the perfect long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, having initially signed the latter from Tottenham too back in 2006.

The paper also claims Mourinho wants to sign a new centre-half and a new striker this summer as the United boss focuses on quality rather than quantity – but it seems Dier is the man he wants to fill the central midfield role if today’s reports are to be believed.

UNITED AND ARSENAL BATTLE TO SIGN VILLARREAL WINGER

Samuel Castillejo: Linked with Prem switch

Samuel Castillejo: Linked with Prem switch

Manchester United and Arsenal are both eyeing £35million-rated Villarreal star Samuel Castillejo, according to the Daily Star.

The paper, quoting Italian publication Il Mattino reckon the Premier League heavyweights are battling one another to sign the talented winger, while Manchester City and Napoli are also keeping tabs on the player.

Castillejo has been in impressive form for the La Liga side this season, bagging three goals and racking up five assists in 37 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

Castillejo, 22, joined Villarreal 2015 having risen through the youth ranks at Malaga.

AND THE REST

Sunderland’s Paddy McNair has revealed he forced a move from Manchester United last summer after refusing to go on loan

Antonio Conte’s side have also made Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez their No 1 summer target (The Sun)

Arsenal want £50m for Sanchez if he fails to agree a new deal this summer (The Sun)

The Premier League leaders are set to make Eden Hazard the best-paid player in the Premier League with £300,000-a-week deal to keep him from Real Madrid’s clutches (The Sun)

James Rodriguez: Set to stay at Real Madrid

James Rodriguez: Set to stay at Real Madrid

Liverpool are prepared to spend £43m to sign Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, 25 (Daily Star)

Napoli defender and Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly was forced to pay Senegal’s entire £20,000 hotel bill during a recent stay in London, according to reports in his homeland (The Sun)

Barcelona will rival Arsenal for the signature of 22-year-old Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso (Daily Express)

Dejan Lovren has pleaded with Ivan Perisic to snub Manchester United and join him at Liverpool

More than 100,000 football fans were crammed into Tehran’s 78,000-seater Azadi Stadium to watch Iran beat China 1-0 in a World Cup Qualifier (The Sun)

Contract rebel Isco has reportedly been threatened with a year in the stands by Real Madrid bosses as he continues to be linked to Barcelona (The Sun)

Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City on Sunday is set to decide Arsene Wenger’s future (Daily Star)

AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio is considering his future at the club – and Chelsea could pounce (Daily Star)

Inter Milan are reportedly considering loaning out Liverpool target Gabriel Barbosa (Daily Star)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is heading up Inter Milan’s right-back wish-list (Daily Star)

Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko – the two most expensive signings in Tottenham’s history – have both been targeted for summer moves to Italy (Daily Mirror)

Ben Gibson: England call

Ben Gibson: England call

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson will cost the Premier League big guns £25m in the summer – both Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with the player (Daily Mirror)

The president of Houston Dynamo has warned Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney not to expect to be making easy money if he moves to MLS (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are poised to move for Rafa Benitez if Slaven Bilic is unable to halt the club’s slide (Daily Mirror)

Bilic will not be offered a new contract by West Ham United this summer because of the club’s worrying run of form (Daily Telegraph)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he will stay at Manchester United beyond the current season (Daily Express)

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of French teen sensation Aliou Traore (Daily Express)

Manchester United are tracking Celtic teenager Kieran Tierney, whose reputation continues to enhance north of the border (Daily Mail)

Harry Kane is set to hand Tottenham a massive boost by returning early from injury (Daily Mail)

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho has launched his music career with his first single ‘Sozinho’ (Daily Mail)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is set to be offered an improved one-year contract extension this summer, taking him through to summer 2019 (Daily Mail)

David Moyes has been told by owner Ellis Short that he will be kept on as Sunderland manager – even if they are relegated (Daily Telegraph)

Antoine Griezmann: Batman star

Antoine Griezmann: Batman star

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted in the Spanish press that Antoine Griezmann has a release clause in his current contract, alerting Premier League leaders Chelsea (The Independent)

Craig Gordon has urged Celtic to sign up Stuart Armstrong now or risk losing him to the Premier League (Daily Record)