Paper Talk: Arsenal man wanted in France; Kroos interest

Manchester United are interested in Toni Kroos again, while Arsenal are ready to spend £45million and one of their strikers is wanted in France, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED BID FOR TOP BRAZILIAN DEFENDER

Manchester United are said to have launched a £10million swoop to sign Sao Paulo defender Lyanco.

Both the Daily Star and the Daily Mirror claim United are ready to battle both Juventus and Atletico Madrid for the Brazil Under-20 defender, with the Italians said to have seen a £4.3million bid rejected in the January transfer window.

But the Mirror suggests he will be allowed to leave for a fee of £10million this summer with United having already lodged the offer for the 20-year-old, who holds a Serbian passport.

United are expected to have a busy summer transfer window after Jose Mourinho admitted he was already making plans for a raft of new recruits.

Sweden defender Victor Lindelof is already thought to have signed an agreement to join United in a €45m deal from Benfica, while a number of other top targets have been linked including Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

ARSENAL MAKE LORENZO INSIGNE TOP SUMMER TARGET

Arsenal have made Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne their number one transfer target, according to reports.

The Gunners had scouts in the stands to watch Insigne score in Napoli’s 3-1 win over Chievo in Serie A on Sunday.

But The Sun claim the Italian has a string of admirers across Europe after scoring eight league goals and registering six assists with Napoli sitting third in Serie A this season.

The playmaker is contracted until the summer of 2019, but that won’t prevent Arsenal launching a £45million bid for his services this summer. A move for Insigne, however, will increase concerns the Gunners could lose Alexis Sanchez in the summer amid claims he’s unhappy at the Emirates.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal will hope to open talks over a potential deal in the near future.

#Arsenal is set to open talks with Napoli for Lorenzo #Insigne. Gunners scouts have watched him yesterday against Chievo #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 20, 2017

AND THE REST

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, 30, is a target for Marseille (Metro)

Barcelona have put Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino on their list of candidates to replace Luis Enrque

Manchester United are set to revive their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly preparing to battle it out to sign Toulouse defender Issa Diop (The Sun)

Stuart Pearce is set for a surprise return to management after being shortlisted by the Indian Football Association to become their Under-17s coach (The Sun)

Tottenham misfit Moussa Sissoko is a target for AC Milan after just one season in north London (Daily Mirror)

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has hinted at interest in the Arsenal job by admitting he wants to manage in the Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are prepared to offer Thomas Tuchel a new contract – ending speculation of him joining Arsenal (Daily Express)

Man United and Chelsea target Bernardo Silva has interest from ‘major European clubs’, according to Monaco (Daily Mirror)

Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham are fit enough to fight on three fronts this season (The Guardian)

Wayne Rooney is facing Wembley heartache as Jose Mourinho prepares to bench him for the EFL Cup final (Daily Mirror)

Harry Kane claims cup runs run will help Wembley Stadium feel more like ‘home’ for Spurs next season (Daily Mirror)

Former West Brom manager Alan Irvine is a surprise candidate to take over at Rangers (Daily Express)

Antonio Conte has reportedly agreed a new long-term deal with Chelsea (Daily Express)

Southampton’s Cedric Soares is a shock name on the list of right-backs Barcelona are assessing ahead of the summer transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

Teenage Brazilian star Malcom has spoken out on being linked with Manchester United and Liverpool (Daily Star)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City target Fabinho has admitted he would be open to moving to England (Daily Star)

Galatasaray winger Bruma wants to play for Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future (Daily Star)