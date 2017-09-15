Paper Talk: Sanchez wants City move; Arsenal reignite Cuadrado interest

Arsenal will switch their attentions away from Thomas Lemar and try and sign a Juventus star in January, while Alexis Sanchez has decided which club he wants to join, according to Friday’s papers.

ARSENAL BACK IN FOR JUVENTUS ATTACKER

Arsenal will reportedly relaunch a January bid for Juventus’ former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado.

The Gunners missed out on top target Thomas Lemar on transfer deadline day and Italian news outlet TMW claims that Arsene Wenger will now turn his attentions back to the Colombia international.

Cuadrado failed to impress during his six-month spell at Stamford Bridge in 2016 and was eventually sold to Juve for €20million, after he impressed in an initial loan spell in Turin.

The 29-year-old is being lined up as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who looks certain to move on in the New Year, while fellow playmaker Mesut Ozil is also out of contract next summer.

Cuadrado, who was sent-off after coming on as a substitute in last season’s Champions League final, is renowned for his pace and directness and could prove to be a success at The Emirates – if he has learnt from his first spell in England.

AND THE REST

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will reject a move to Real Madrid in order to join the Gunners’ Premier League rivals Manchester City (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is furious with Paul Pogba, and blames him for picking up a hamstring injury against Basel (The Sun)



Slaven Bilic won’t allow Andy Carroll to train part-time at West Ham, despite his injury woes (Daily Mirror)

Saed Kolasinac trolled the Cologne fans with a message on his undershirt after scoring against them for Arsenal last night (Daily Mirror)

Fernando Llorente says a call from Mauricio Pochettino convinced him to join Tottenham on Deadline Day (Daily Star)



Real Madrid are set to sign 17-year-old Ricardo Rodrigues from Gremio Novorizontino on a six-year deal (Daily Star)

UEFA will investigate the crowd trouble that delayed Arsenal’s match with Cologne in the Europa League (Daily Express)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Manchester United fans to expect ‘great things’ upon his return (Daily Express)



Leicester still don’t know whether FIFA will allow them to register Adrien Silva (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have agreed to sign 15-year-old midfielder Charlie McCann from Coventry City (Daily Mail)

Tottenham’s Vincent Janssen, on loan at Fenerbahce, did not reject a move to West Brom, as the Baggies did not bid for the striker (Birmingham Mail)



Sheffield Wednesday have ruled out the possibility of signing free agents to boost their injury-hit squad (Sheffield Star)

Brendan Rodgers fears UEFA will close part of Parkhead after a fan aimed a kick at Kylian Mbappe (Daily Record)