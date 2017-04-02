Paper Talk: Arsenal target Everton enforcer; Reds eye defender

Arsenal are weighing up a move for an Everton midfield star, while a Denmark international defender is a summer target for Liverpool, according to Sunday’s papers.

GUNNERS KEEN ON EVERTON MIDFIELD STAR IDRISSA GUEYE

Arsene Wenger is reportedly plotting a summer move to bring Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Arsenal.

Despite his own future being unclear, Wenger is still weighing up potential transfer targets for next season and all-action Gueye is on the list, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Toffees since moving for £9m from Aston Villa last summer and Wenger wants the Senegal star to beef up Arsenal’s lightweight midfield.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is also said to be an admirer, while clubs in Spain and Germany have also been watching Gueye this season.

Everton, however, are not in a position where they need to offload their best players, thanks to Farhad Moshiri’s backing, so any bid would have to be a huge one to convince them to sell.

LIVERPOOL ENTER RACE FOR DEFENDER SIMON KJAER

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer, who could be up for grabs for around £17m.

The Denmark international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and the Sunday Express claims that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has sent scouts to watch the centre-back.

With Lucas Leiva and Mamadou Sakho set to leave Anfield his summer, Klopp is looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and sees Kjaer as a viable option.

There will, however, be competition for the 28-year-old, should he leave Turkey, with Chelsea and Manchester United also said to had Kjaer watched in recent times.

AND THE REST

James Rodriguez will spark a four-way transfer battle when he quits Real Madrid this summer with Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all chasing the £50m forward (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all chasing Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan’s boy-wonder goalkeeper (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom are willing to shatter their transfer record to land Watford striker Troy Deeney for £20m (Sunday Mirror)

Yaya Toure could be trying to beat current club Manchester City next season, after telling interested clubs that he wants to remain in the Premier League (Sunday Mirror)

Goalkeeper David Ospina looks certain to leave Arsenal at the end of the season (Sunday Mirror)



Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has been offered the opportunity to be reunited with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are keen on signing Jack Wilshere from Arsenal this summer (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is preparing a double swoop on Monaco for Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to enter the race for Burnley and England centre-back Michael Keane (The Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are leading a three-way fight to land striker Wilfried Bony this summer (The Sun on Sunday)



Everton are confident they have beaten off competition from Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane (Sunday People)

Toulouse centre-back Issa Diop is the next name on Antonio Conte’s Chelsea shopping list this summer (Sunday People)

West Ham and promotion-bound Newcastle will rival Everton for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, who has impressed while on loan at Middlesbrough (Sunday People)

West Ham are ready to make a renewed bid to bring Anthony Modeste back from German club Cologne (Sunday People)



Antonio Conte is close to agreeing a new long-term deal with Chelsea despite only taking charge at Stamford Bridge last summer (Sunday Express)

Arsenal’s hierarchy could come to a compromise over manager Arsene Wenger’s future by making him the club’s first director of football (Sunday Express)

Liverpool are set to miss out on Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt, who has agreed a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich (Star on Sunday)



Manchester City are closing in on a £25m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho (Star on Sunday)

Chelsea are in talks over a potential ground share with rivals West Ham United if their preferred option of Wembley falls through as they prepare to move out of the soon-to-be renovated Stamford Bridge (The Mail on Sunday)

Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United to prioritise the signing of a specialist holding midfielder (The Mail on Sunday)