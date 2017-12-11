Paper Talk: Arsenal to land Man Utd keeper; Shaw seeks United pay-off

Arsenal are being tipped to make a move for a wantaway Manchester United star, while Luke Shaw is demanding a pay-off to leave Old Trafford in the new year, according to Monday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL FAVOURITES TO LAND MAN UTD STOPPER

Arsenal are reportedly favourites to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The 30-year-old stopper is said to be on the look out for a new club as he looks for regular game time to ensure he remains Argentina’s number one ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Romero has no chance of ousting David De Gea as United’s number one and will be forced to settle for cup appearances for the rest of the season as United remain in four competitions.

Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the former Sampdoria keeper, who moved to Old Trafford in 2015, but cannot guarantee him a regular first-team place and that has prompted Romero to ask his representatives to look elsewhere, according to the report in the Daily Star.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have the Gunners as 9/4 favourites to land the experienced stopper as they look for a long-term successor to veteran Petr Cech.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “With David de Gea on the scene, Romero is never going to break into Mourinho’s first-team plans – and it now looks likely that Wenger will take advantage of the Argentine’s availability.”

Jose Mourinho has held crisis talks with Marouane Fellaini in a last-ditch bid to get him to sign a new Manchester United deal (The Sun)

Luke Shaw wants a £5m pay-off to leave Manchester United in January (The Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has sensationally revealed that he ‘cannot rely’ on club captain Vincent Kompany (The Sun)

Leicester forward Josh Eppiah is wanted by Everton, Bournemouth, West Ham and Stoke (The Sun)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois has denied holding the club to ransom and says he wants a new contract (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish was involved in a bust-up with his own supporters at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte is desperate for Chelsea to avoid Barcelona and PSG in Monday’s Champions League draw to stop their season turning sour (Daily Mirror)

Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie is a target for Championship side Aston Villa (Daily Mirror)

Leeds are eyeing-up Sporting Lisbon centre-back Tobias Figueiredo (Daily Mirror)

Bolton are keen to re-sign Zac Clough back on loan from Nottingham Forest (Daily Mirror)

Cardiff City will offload out-of-favour Anthony Pilkington in January (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa want to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a permanent deal (Daily Express)

Mikel Arteta was left bleeding after a tunnel row between Jose Mourinho and Manchester City players at full-time at Old Trafford (Daily Mail)

Burnley have enquired about the availability of QPR defender and club captain Nedum Onuoha. The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer (Daily Mail)

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is back kicking a football again, if only in a playful manner, as his lengthy rehabilitation from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament continues (Daily Mail)

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to sit down with manager Jose Mourinho and discuss his future with the club (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has apologised for his highly-charged ‘discussion’ with a supporter after his club’s draw with Bournemouth on Saturday (Daily Mail)

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland is still dreaming of an England call up for the World Cup despite letting five in against Tottenham (Daily Mail)

West Ham defender Jose Fonte has accused club owner David Sullivan of ‘ignorance’ for suggesting signing the defender was a mistake (Daily Star)

Roy Hodgson has challenged Christian Benteke to repay his team-mates after a penalty miss by Crystal Palace’s record £32m signing cost his team a vital victory against Bournemouth (Daily Telegraph)

Alan Pardew has hinted at strengthening West Brom’s strike-force in January following their 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Swansea (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is keen to be drawn against any of the European big guns in Monday’s Champions League draw (Daily Telegraph)

David Moyes has admitted that his “compassion” for Joe Hart’s position as England No 1 made it difficult to leave the West Ham loanee out of their 1-0 win against Chelsea on Saturday (The Guardian)