Paper Talk: Arsenal fight Everton for Ghezzal; £80m raid on City

Arsenal are set to rival Everton for a Lyon winger, while Manchester City could lose two high-profile stars to China, according to Saturday’s newspapers.



ARSENAL KEEN ON DEAL FOR GHEZZAL

Arsenal look set to hijack Everton’s move for Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal, according to reports on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Algerian star has just six months left on his deal at the Ligue 1 club, with Lyon ready to sell now to ensure they get some sort of fee for the player. It is believed that the signing of Memphis Depay from Manchester United has cleared the way for Ghezzal to leave.

Everton reportedly agreed a £12million fee for the player last summer, but while the deal never materialised, Ronald Koeman has maintained his interest and remains hopeful of a January deal.

However, the player wants to sign for a club in the Champions League and The Sun claims his agent has contacted Arsenal to try and engineer a move to north London.

And it is a proposition which interests Arsene Wenger because of the small transfer fee involved.

However, Monaco are also showing an interest in Ghezzal, while Everton see him as an ideal replacement for long-term injury victim Yannick Bolasie and are ready to offer him £100,000-a-week to move to Goodison.

CITY DUO SILVA AND NASRI WANTED IN CHINA

Manchester City’s David Silva and Samir Nasri could be the next stars to head to the Chinese Super League, where a reunion with former City boss Manuel Pellegrini at Hebei China Fortune is on the cards.

The Sun claims the Chilean is keen on linking up again with the duo and his CSL club are prepared to spend £80m to land the duo.

It’s claimed Silva could cost around £50m, with £30m on Nasri – who would both land huge pay rises by moving to China.

The paper writes: ‘It is believed Silva does NOT want to leave the Etihad, and is happy under Pep Guardiola with two years left on his deal.

‘French winger Nasri – on loan at Spanish giants Sevilla – is thought to be open to talks over a move to China.’

And a source is quoted as saying: “Pellegrini has shown an interest in two players, David Silva and Samir Nasri for this coming summer.

“There is a lot of money over there as has been widely publicised, and he is willing to offer a fair chunk to get them to go.

“The wages players are getting in China are incredible. There are some crazy figures being talked about that they could get.

“David has no interest in leaving the club. Samir could be a different proposition altogether as his career here is all but over.

“Pellegrini loves both and the sanctions China are looking to bring in doesn’t really affect him at present with the players he has.”

Chinese Super League officials are hoping to bring in a new rule for next season – meaning only three foreign players can be in one starting eleven at a time.

And there will not be a limitation on how many non-Chinese footballers you can have in an entire squad.

AND THE REST

Marseille have made an improved £26m bid for West Ham star Dimitri Payet (Daily Star)

West Ham are considering a complaint to FIFA as they accuse Marseille of “tapping up” wantaway midfielder Payet (The Sun)

Payet will fly to Marseille this weekend – and doesn’t want to return to England (Daily Mirror)

Payet is losing out on £25,000-a-match appearance money for every game he misses for West Ham (Daily Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has vowed not to sell 25-year-old forward Antoine Griezmann amid interest from Manchester United

Barnsley full-back James Bree could be on his way to Southampton or Aston Villa after both clubs met his £4m valuation (The Sun)

Villa boss Steve Bruce is plotting bids for Barnsley duo Conor Hourihane and Bree (Daily Mirror)

Ipswich are keeping tabs on former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor after he left MLS side Portland Timbers (The Sun)

Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva is wanted by Manchester United in the summer as Jose Mourinho continues to revamp his squad

Burnley are ready to smash their transfer record in pursuit of Norwich City’s Robbie Brady (Daily Mail)

West Ham winger Andre Ayew, 27, is suspected to have contracted malaria while playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, the national team’s doctor says (Daily Star)

Leeds hitman Chris Wood has emerged as a surprise alternative to Diego Costa for Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian

Joleon Lescott is training with Sunderland and could join to give David Moyes added defensive depth (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have taken up an option to extend 32-year-old midfielder Santi Cazorla’s contract for another year (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed Joey Barton’s claims that he could have joined the Gunners after the 34-year-old Burnley midfielder revealed he was due to meet the Frenchman for talks in the summer of 2011 (Daily Express)

Watford have told West Brom they will need to pay more than £17m if they want to sign 27-year-old striker Odion Ighalo (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are keen to keep Asmir Begovic after rejecting a £10m offer from Bournemouth but admit they may still sell him if they can sign another goalkeeper (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are battling Aston Villa and Norwich for Fleetwood Town starlet Amari’i Bell (Daily Mirror)

Everton starlet Tom Davies says even Liverpool fans are saluting him on the streets of Merseyside (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will face stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund for Ajax sensation Kasper Dolberg

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce admits they need reinforcements during the January transfer window if they are to remain in the Premier League (Daily Star)

Juventus are reportedly ready to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a bumper contract if he fails to agree a new deal with AC Milan (Daily Star)

Sunderland are interested in Everton duo Phil Jagielka and Bryan Oviedo (The Times)

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri is determined to hold on to striker Leonardoi Ulloa, despite the player handing in a transfer request (Daily Telegraph)

Sunderland manager David Moyes has warned fans he does not have the money available to sign the calibre of player he wants to

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend is keen to return to Newcastle, just six months after moving to Selhurst Park in a £13m deal (The Guardian)

Rangers manager Mark Warburton will reluctantly sanction the sale of Barrie McKay if it allows him the chance to rebuild his squad (Daily Record)



