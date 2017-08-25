Paper Talk: Arsenal to sell £35m Ox; Palace close in on Spurs pair

Arsenal look likely to be forced to sell one of their star midfielders, while Crystal Palace are closing in on two Tottenham players, all in Friday’s papers.

ARSENAL SET TO SELL MIDFIELD STAR

Arsenal are reportedly facing the prospect of having to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the end of the summer transfer window.

The England star has entered the final year of his contract at The Emirates and although the Gunners are thought to have offered him £180,000-a-week to stay, it is reported that the 24-year-old will turn down the deal.

Arsenal now face the option of cashing in on their versatile asset or letting him leave on a free next summer, and they will almost certainly decide on the former.

Chelsea are the frontrunners to land Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Blues being tipped to make a £35million bid for the player, while Liverpool have also been linked in recent months.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has previously stated that his next career move is not about money and more about development, and with the former Southampton star constantly in and out of the Gunners line-up he reportedly feels that a new challenge is his best option, according to the Daily Mirror.

PALACE CLOSE IN ON SPURS PAIR

Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer is reportedly close to joining Crystal Palace in a £15m switch.

The Austrian centre-half had been tipped to make a switch to West Brom but it would now appear that Palace have jumped to the front of the queue for his signature, according to the report in The Sun.

The 24-year-old, who joined Spurs for £4.3m from FC Koln in May 2015, will be allowed to move on after Tottenham completed a club-record move for Davinson Sanchez on Thursday.

Palace, meanwhile, are also said to interested in signing Spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Eagles boss Frank de Boer has been on the lookout for a new keeper all summer and the report in the London Evening Standard claims that 33-year-old Vorm has become a top target for the Selhurst Park outfit.

Vorm has worked with De Boer before in the Holland international set up and it is thought that Spurs may be prepared to sell after they snapped up Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton on a five-year contract on Wednesday.

AND THE REST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken a huge 50 per cent pay cut to rejoin Manchester United (The Sun)

Juventus have contacted Chelsea about a deal for defender Gary Cahill (The Sun)



Watford have completed the loan signing of Peru winger Andre Carrillo from Benfica (The Sun)

Newcastle youngster Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is being tracked by Leicester and Brighton as contract talks continue to stall (The Sun)

Chelsea reignited their Diego Costa feud with Atletico Madrid after being handed a Champions League grudge clash as Blues chiefs blanked the Spanish club’s officials immediately after Thursday’s draw (The Sun)

Manchester City have admitted defeat in their £150m pursuit of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe (The Sun)



Demarai Gray wants Leicester to start him or sell him with Bournemouth offering nearly £30m for the starlet (Daily Mirror)

Didier Ndong has a £20m price on his head as Championship Sunderland look to keep their star midfielder (Daily Mirror)

Swansea have cooled their interest in winger Nacer Chadli after being quoted in excess of £25m by West Bromwich Albion (Daily Mail)



Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Leeds’ former West Ham and England goalkeeper Robert Green, 37 (Daily Mail)

Hull are close to landing Watford’s Isaac Success to kick-start a busy final week of the transfer window (Daily Mail)

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says he is confident of finalising the transfer of Portugal midfielder William Carvalho (The Guardian)



Arsene Wenger has made it plain he is open to offers for Jack Wilshere before the transfer deadline next Thursday (The Guardian)

Chelsea are weighing up another late bid for Swansea forward Fernando Llorente (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City will launch a third bid, of more than £25m, to sign Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion (The Times)



Norwich City are considering a late bid for Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Newcastle’s Dutch attacking midfielder Siem de Jong, 28, is close to completing a move to Ajax (Newcastle Chronicle)