Arsenal have identified two potential replacements for veteran full-back Nacho Monreal, while Gareth Bale’s price tag has dropped significantly, all in Monday’s papers.

ARSENAL TARGET DUO AS MONREAL REPLACEMENT

Arsenal are continuing their search for a left-back, with Barcelona still reportedly looking to sign Nacho Monreal this summer.

Barca view Monreal as ideal back-up for Jordi Alba, who recently signed a new long-term deal at the Nou Camp, while the Gunners have been linked with Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney as a potential replacement.

Monreal, 33, is out of contract this summer, leading Arsenal boss Unai Emery to consider alternative options for the veteran star – especially given concerns over Sead Kolasinac’s ability to start at left-back in a back four.

Barcelona are looking to sign Monreal for around two years before developing a younger successor to Alba, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Arsenal, however, are expected to face tough competition for Tagliafico’s services, with Atletico and Real Madrid, as well as Real Betis all monitoring the 26-year-old – as reported in the Daily Mirror.

Brendan Rodgers’ decision to leave Celtic in order to return to the Premier League with Leicester is also of interest to the Gunners regarding Tierney.

The Scotland full-back, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham in the past, has shown a reluctance to quit Celtic Park why Rodgers was in charge – but with the former Liverpool chief now gone, that could open the door for several clubs to make a move for Tierney.

AND THE REST

Manchester City will soon hand Bernardo Silva a new six-year deal to fend off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid (The Sun)

Former Sunderland player Adam Johnson is set to be released from prison in less than three weeks (The Sun)

David Moyes wants the Celtic job but may end up managing in the Chinese Super League instead (The Sun)

Liverpool want Celta Vigo and Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 22, in a £35m deal after former Reds forward Luis Suarez recommended his compatriot (The Sun)

A ‘Kepa law’ ensuring that referees force players to leave the field if they refuse to do so when substituted will not be introduced (Daily Mail)

West Ham’s Declan Rice is nailed on for an England call-up after scoring in West Ham’s win over Newcastle (Daily Mail)

Wales forward Gareth Bale’s transfer value has dropped to £63m, meaning Real Madrid are set to make a £30m loss if they sell the 29-year-old in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful Edinson Cavani will be able to play some part of their vital Champions League clash with Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez has joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury list ahead of the crucial Champions League clash at PSG (Daily Mirror)

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend for a potential international recall this month (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are still linked with RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, despite interest from Bayern Munich in the 22-year-old (Liverpool Echo)

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Aston Villa’s Scotland midfielder John McGinn (Birmingham Mail)

North and South Korea are considering a joint bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup in the latest signal of thawing relations between the two nations (Daily Telegraph)