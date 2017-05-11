Paper Talk: Chelsea chase legendary star; Arsenal’s £30m link

Arsenal are readying a £30million swoop on Monaco, while one of the Premier League’s big boys has been linked with Juventus wing-back Dani Alves, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL HAVE THOMAS LEMAR IN THEIR SIGHTS

Arsene Wenger has identified Monaco’s France international midfielder Thomas Lemar as a top midfield target for Arsenal this summer – giving another indication he wants to stay on as manager beyond the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form for Monaco this year as the club reached the Champions League semi-finals and close in on the Ligue 1 title.

His form has also earned him international recognition for France, with the player having won two caps since first being called up in November.

But the player is unlikely to come cheap, reports the Daily Mirror.

Lemar first made the move to Monaco from Caen in 2015, with Wenger keen on the player then. However, his price-tag is now likely to be around the £30million mark, though that is unlikely to put the Gunners off.

Wenger is desperate to rebuild his squad this summer and a deal for Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac looks close to being finalised.

Arsenal are also looking at signing a new centre-forward, with Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette a prime target, and will want to strengthen their wide areas. Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez is an option there

But Lemar is very much at the top of their shopping list.

CHELSEA EYE UP MOVE FOR DANI ALVES

Antonio Conte has earmarked Dani Alves as a summer signing for Chelsea, according to reports.

Spanish newspaper Sport, via the Daily Express and Daily Mirror, claim the wing-back has been sounded out by the Blues ahead of their Champions League return next season.

The report claims that while Victor Moses has impressed in the role this term, there are doubts over how he would fare in Europe’s premier competition and Conte wants to bring in more experience in the position.

And there are few, if any, better than the Brazilian in the position.

Now 34, Alves is the second-most decorated footballer in European competitions of all time with nine European medals, leaving him one behind Paolo Maldini on the all-time list.

However, with his Juventus side facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3, the player has a great chance to write himself in folklore.

But whether he could be lured away from Juventus this summer remains to be seen.

AND THE REST

Hector Bellerin’s agent says he received an offer for the Arsenal star but it’s not from Barcelona (Daily Star)

Dries Mertens is ready to snub the chance of joining Manchester United in favour of signing a new deal at Napoli (The Sun)

West Ham have offered Pablo Zabaleta the chance to make a new start away from Manchester City (The Sun)

Celtic are willing to pay Manchester City £500,000 to loan Patrick Roberts for another season (The Sun)

Eric Dier: Took the armband for Tottenham

Tottenham are not worried about Eric Dier’s head being turned by Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Everton are showing interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon, who has impressed following his £12m move from Atalanta (Daily Mail)

Southampton youngster Harrison Reed is ready to consider his future this summer after failing to break into Claude Puel’s plans (Daily Mail)

Watford have expressed an interest in signing Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen on loan (Daily Mail)

Marseille are interested in Riyad Mahrez, with the 26-year-old Leicester star ready to quit the King Power Stadium this summer (Daily Mirror)

Mahrez is set to kick-start a £100m exodus at Leicester this summer, with Kasper Schmeichel, Islam Slimani, Ahmed Musa and Leonardo Ulloa also set to move on (Daily Star)

West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton are interested in Yaya Toure with the midfielder facing an emotional farewell to Manchester City fans next Tuesday (Daily Mirror)

West Ham will have to buy Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi outright if they want him (Daily Mirror)

West Brom are eyeing up a move for Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson after Tony Pulis went to Stamford Bridge on Monday night to make a personal check on him (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have been told to forget about trying to sign top midfield target Naby Keita this summer, by his RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace have joined Chelsea in the chase for Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale (Daily Mirror)

Marseille are ready to try again this summer for Crystal Palace’s France international midfielder Yohan Cabaye after being scared off in January by the Londoners’ £16m valuation (Daily Mirror)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has played down reports linking England Under-21 forward Dominic Solanke with a move to Parkhead. Solanke has failed to agree a new deal with Chelsea and looks set to leave in the summer (Daily Express)

The standoff over Ross Barkley’s new contract at Everton is not expected to be resolved before the end of the season, despite Ronald Koeman suggesting he is prepared to sell the 23-year-old before his current deal runs out next summer (The Guardian)