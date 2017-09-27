Paper Talk: Liverpool v Arsenal for BVB ace; Chelsea’s PSG raid

Arsenal and Spurs have joined the race for a long-time Liverpool target, while Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for a Uruguay international, according to Wednesday’s papers.

ARSENAL JOIN PULISIC RACE

Liverpool face competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic, according to a report.

The 19-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to Anfield to re-unite with former boss Jurgen Klopp.

According to TransferMarketWeb, Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and La Liga giants Real Madrid have also now joined the chase.

The report also claims that Spurs could look to hijack any potential move from Klopp for the USA international.

Pulisic has a deal expiring in 2020 and admitted earlier in the year that he turned down Liverpool due to his love for Dortmund.

“I have respect for Klopp and I know him – he was very welcoming to me here – but I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool,” Pulisic said.

“Dortmund have given me everything. If I work very hard here I will play and I love this club.”

AND THE REST…

Chelsea are set to make Eden Hazard the highest paid player in the Premier League with a new deal which will pay him £300,000 per week and fend off interest from Real Madrid (The Sun)

MK Dons’ 16-year-old striker Dylan Asonganyi is being tracked by Manchester United and Arsenal, along with Liverpool and West Ham (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham and West Ham are both eyeing-up Walsall starlet Mitch Candlin (The Sun)

Manchester United will launch a fresh bid for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann in January now the Spanish club have been able to finalise their deal for Diego Costa (Daily Star)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is lining up a January move for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani if he decides to end his time in France in January (The Sun)

Real Madrid will attempt to match any offers Juventus receive for Paulo Dybala, who was recently linked with Manchester United (Daily Star)

Thomas Tuchel will reject any overtures from West Ham should the Premier League club decide to fire Slaven Bilic (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are planning to open talks with Belgium Under-21-international starlet Charly Musonda over a new contract (London Evening Standard)

Roy Hodgson could make a move for veteran free agent Rickie Lambert as he looks to fill a gap left in his squad by injured striker Christian Benteke (The Independent)

Manchester United have upped their interest in Sarpsborg whizzkid Krepin Diatta who says it would be a “dream” to play at Old Trafford (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez a £9m signing-on fee to try and tempt him away from the Premier League next summer (Daily Express)

Tottenham and West Ham are closely monitoring Walsall’s teenage forward Mitch Candlin – the 17-year-old recently signed his first professional contract (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho is furious at the scheduling of Premier League matches after Manchester United’s three Champions League group away days – all three are on Wednesday nights and followed by Saturday 3pm kick-offs (Daily Telegraph)

QPR missed out on young Algerian prospect Mehdi Boudjemaa because he preferred to stay with Guingamp, where he has come up through the ranks (Fulham Chronicle)