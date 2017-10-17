Paper Talk: Arsenal track Portugal forward; Barca eye key Chelsea star

Arsenal want an AC Milan star to replace Alexis Sanchez, while a key Chelsea defender is being lined up for a move to Barcelona, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL TARGET DEAL FOR MILAN STRIKER

Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim the Gunners are keen on the Portuguese marksman after giving up on hopes of persuading Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club. A free-transfer move to Manchester City at the end of the season looks increasingly likely.

And Arsene Wenger has reportedly put Milan star Silva at the top of his list of potential replacements, with Milan’s poor start to the Serie A campaign meaning he may be offloaded in the New Year.

Silva cost Milan £33million from Porto over the summer and has scored four goals six appearances for the club – all of which have come in the Europa League.

The report suggests that, after losing sponsorship deals with Adidas and Audi, the Rossoneri possibly need to bring in money from player sales and Arsenal are among those looking to take advantage.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 30, has targeted a move to Manchester City after an on-field disagreement with Neymar

Jose Mourinho is minded to sign a new contract at Manchester United, but will do so only if he believes the terms reflect his achievements at the club and its current status under him (The Guardian)

Marcos Alonso is being lined up as a potential replacement to Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, according to reports (Daily Star)

Newcastle want to sign £15m-rated Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun in January. The Turkey international, 26, is also attracting attention from Tottenham and Crystal Palace (Daily Star)

Alexis Sanchez is a role model for young Arsenal stars, according to Jeff Reine-Adelaide (Daily Star)

Cristiano Ronaldo will win the Ballon d’Or this year, says Real Madrid team-mate Isco (Daily Star)

Ronaldinho has dismissed claims he and Pep Guardiola fell out during their time together at Barcelona (Daily Star)

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca says he wants to work in the Premier League, which could prompt renewed interest from Everton (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are ready to try and find a January buyer for Mesut Ozil (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are heading the queue of Premier League big guns hoping to prise exciting young midfielder David Brooks away from Sheffield United (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino has woken up a sleeping giant in Tottenham, insists Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte has delivered two damning post-Crystal Palace assessments of his Chelsea players and is already looking to replace Michy Batshuayi in January as he attempts to cope with injuries and the club’s busy fixture schedule (Daily Telegraph)

Carlo Ancelotti will snub AC Milan in the hope of becoming Juventus’ new manager in the summer (The Sun)

Zinedine Zidane has failed to rule out a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane (The Sun)

Tottenham will demand £200million from Real Madrid if they make a move for Kane (The Times)

George Weah’s son Timothy netted a stunning hat-trick for USA in their 5-0 U17s World Cup victory over Paraguay (The Sun)

Clarence Seedorf has revealed he signed his Real Madrid contract in a garage (The Sun)

Juan Mata turned down a staggering £375,000-a-week after tax to join the Chinese Super League (The Sun)

Dave Whelan is set to sell Wigan for £15m to wealthy Chinese group in the next few weeks (The Sun)

Manchester City and Barcelona are ready to go head-to-head to sign Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl, according to reports (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are handing a trial to Swedish midfielder starlet Rines Arifl (Daily Mail)

England have been left far from pleased after Borussia Dortmund disrupted their U17 World Cup campaign by calling back Jadon Sancho out of the blue (Daily Mail)

Barcelona watched Bayer Leverkusen starlets Jonathan Tah, Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey in action on Sunday, according to reports (Daily Mail)

Swansea are discussing a deal for Slovenian left-back Matic Paljk, who is a free agent (Daily Mail)

Alvaro Morata is primed to lead Chelsea’s attack against AS Roma in the Champions League (Daily Express)

Gylfi Sigurdsson admits Everton have yet to see the player who commanded a club-record £45m fee when he switched from Swansea (Daily Express)