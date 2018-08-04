Arsenal are readying a £25m swoop for an in-demand defender, while Liverpool’s interest in a Wales star is said to be genuine, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

EMERY MAKES £25M VIDA SWOOP

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is plotting a £25million move for Croatian defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports on Saturday.

The powerful Croatia defender enjoyed an impressive World Cup and has already been linked with big-money moves to Liverpool, Everton and West Ham.

But The Sun reckons it is the Gunners who will trump them all and are readying a £25million swoop before the window shuts on Thursday.

Vida only joined Besiktas in January on a free transfer so the sale would represent smart business for the Turkish outfit.

However, the paper reckons the deal can only happen if the Gunners manage to offload Shkodran Mustafi or Danny Welbeck in the next few days to fund the swoop.

AND THE REST

Liverpool’s interest in signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal is genuine (Daily Express)

Celtic will look to tie up a loan deal for Australian World Cup star Daniel Arzani next week (Daily Express)

Thibaut Courtois’ agent has urged Chelsea to let the Belgium goalkeeper seal a move to Real Madrid (The Sun)

Manchester United are growing frustrated with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, who is stalling over a £35m move to Old Trafford (The Sun)

Joe Hart is set to take a huge £70,000-per-week pay cut in order to join Burnley from Manchester City (The Sun)

Fulham are plotting another ambitious move, this time trying to sign Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez on loan (The Sun)

Anthony Martial could be staying at Manchester United this season after all (Daily Mirror)

Alvaro Morata has heaped praise on Chelsea’s rising star Callum Hudson-Odoi and summer signing Jorginho (Daily Mirror)

Romelu Lukaku has backed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after his negative comments during pre-season, saying he should not need to hide his emotions (Daily Mirror)

New Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is already on a collision course with his board after suggesting they sold Ronaldo Vieira without his approval (Daily Express)

West Ham United have revived their interest in Bernard after learning the Brazil winger could be persuaded to lower his wage demands (The Guardian)

Manchester City have requested a work permit for midfielder Douglas Luiz, who spent last season on loan at Spanish side Girona (The Guardian)

Aston Villa are close to signing former Norway international keeper Orjan Nyland (Daily Star)

Maurizio Sarri has revealed Pep Guardiola warned him of the difficulties in making the move to English football when the pair met over dinner in Italy this summer (Daily Telegraph)

Chris Smalling credits becoming a vegan as the key factor to staying injury-free (Daily Telegraph)

New Everton signing Lucas Digne says he has tried to persuade former Barcelona team-mate Yerry Mina to join him at Goodison Park (Daily Telegraph)

Maurizio Sarri says he is not sure whether Ruben Loftus-Cheek will feature as part of his first-team squad this season (The Times)

Pep Guardiola says he has got over being rejected by Jorginho this summer, but believes the midfielder could have informed Manchester City of his decision to join Chelsea sooner (The Times)

Burnley have had a £15m bid for English defender Ben Gibson accepted by Middlesbrough (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that he is not to blame for Tottenham Hotspur’s lack of summer signings (Daily Mail)

Burnley are weighing up a move for Aberdeen’s 18-year-old Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson after he scored an overhead kick against them in the Europa League (Daily Mail)