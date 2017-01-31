Paper Talk: Arsenal line up £47m summer swoop; Chelsea targets

Chelsea are looking to sign one of two strikers on Deadline Day, while Arsenal have moved a step closer to agreeing a £47million summer signing, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA IDENTIFY TWO TARGETS AS CONTE LOOKS TO BOLSTER STRIKEFORCE

Chelsea have made the signing of a new striker their top priority on transfer deadline day with Antonio Conte reportedly identifying two targets.

According to reports that emerged on Monday evening, Conte’s top target is Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, though it was suggested it would take a fee of around £40million to persuade the Bhoys to part with their star asset.

Conte’s back-up option is reportedly Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, despite claims in the Italian press that Juventus have first refusal to sign the striker.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica via Calciomercato, however, claims that will not prevent Conte and Chelsea lodging a £22million bid for the 25-year-old, who would be considerably cheaper than Dembele.

The versatile attacker has only just returned to action after spending four-and-a-half months out with knee ligament damage.

Despite his injury woes, Berardi has still mustered seven goals in just eight appearances this season and would provide Chelsea with another option in their formidable front three.

Conte is looking for further options up front with Michy Batshuayi failing to convince him he’s an adequate alternative to Diego Costa and £22million-rated Berardi has emerged as a serious option.

ARSENAL LOOK TO NAIL DOWN SUMMER SWOOP FOR ROMA MAN

Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to securing a summer deal to land Roma defender Kostas Manolas, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Greece defender has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea reportedly seeing a bid for him fail in the summer, while the player has been suggested as an alternative to Manchester United should they fail to sign preferred option Victor Lindelof.

However, whoscored.com reports it is Arsenal who have made considerable strides towards signing the centre-half with after agreeing personal terms with Manolas.

A new contract was expected to have been signed at Roma during the first half of the campaign, but no agreement was reached.

Despite suggestions Roma may look to sell before the January deadline, the Serie A giants are unwilling to lose Manolas mid-season with their title hopes ongoing.

However, with Arsene Wenger looking to the long term with Per Mertesacker, 32, and even Laurent Koscielny, 31, approaching their twilight years, it is claimed a £47million move for Manolas will be sealed in the summer.

Although the fee looks hefty, Wenger spent £35million to sign Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia in the summer so the near £50m outlay on a player still only 24, and one of Europe’s best, is the likely price Arsenal will have to pay.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are trying to rush through a deal for Schalke’s Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac, 23, after their Serbia full-back Branislav Ivanovic, 32, agreed to join Zenit St Petersburg (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho claims he rejected a big-money offer to manage in the Chinese Super League

Swansea City are making a surprise swoop on Spanish side Getafe for Argentinian midfielder Emi Buendia and are close to signing Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew – even though the player is still at the African Cup of Nations with Ghana (The Sun)

Odion Ighalo will become English football’s latest concession to the Chinese Super League after Watford agreed a £20m deal with Chongchun Yatai for the Nigerian striker (Daily Mirror)

Andros Townsend will cost Newcastle £15m to loan back and then buy – if they get promoted. Crystal Palace are demanding a £2m loan fee until the end of the season. Then they want the £13m buy-out clause in his contract paid in full in the summer – meaning Newcastle will be handing Palace more than they sold him for seven months ago (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has made an enquiry for the Brentford striker Scott Hogan while West Brom are also interested (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are set to sell Ashley Westwood to Premier League side Burnley as Steve Bruce continues his big revamp

Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan could join Barnsley in a £500,000 move despite being ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg last month (Daily Mirror)

Tianjin Quanjian have made a £32m offer for Salomon Rondon but have been told by West Brom that he is not for sale in this window at any price (Daily Mail)

West Ham striker Andy Carroll opens up to Jamie Redknapp: ‘I don’t really like watching football! I had to Google some Liverpool players when I signed’ (Daily Mail)

West Brom have launched a £10m bid for Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez

Charlton are reportedly eyeing a late loan move for Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi (Daily Express)

Everton seem to have beaten Barcelona and Liverpool in the race to sign Corinthians striker Caio Emerson (Daily Express)

Paul Clement has won league titles in England, France and Spain, and claimed the Champions League – the fabled ‘Decima’ – with Real Madrid but says keeping Swansea City in the Premier League would be his best achievement (Daily Telegraph)

Hull are set to sign Inter Milan and Italy centre-back Andrea Ranocchia, 28, on loan until the end of the season (Hull Daily Mail)

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco – linked with Manchester United and Chelsea – could be unsettled at Atletico Madrid, with reports that the 23-year-old’s working relationship with boss Diego Simeone is at an all-time low (Don Balon)

West Ham threatened to pull out of the £25m deal to sell Dimitri Payet to Marseille unless the 29-year-old France forward returned his £500,000 salary for January (London Evening Standard)

Burnley are determined to resist Everton’s pursuit of defender Michael Keane, 24 (Lancashire Telegraph)

Everton will not sell England defender Phil Jagielka, 34, in this window even if they manage to prise Keane away from Turf Moor (Daily Mirror)

Villa boss Steve Bruce says he has received no enquiries about Ross McCormack – who he said missed training because his gates would not open and he could not climb over a relatively small wall – and insisted the striker will continue to train with the club’s under-23s until he apologises to him (talkSPORT)

Swansea forward Marvin Emnes, 28, is set to return to Blackburn for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent move, while Ryan Hedges, 21, could also leave the Liberty Stadium, with Barnsley thought to have held talks over a deal for him (South Wales Evening Post)

Tottenham and Everton will compete to sign Feyenoord’s Netherlands youth international midfielder Ozancan Kokcu, 18, at the end of the season (The Times)

Watford are understood to have agreed a £3m fee with Hull for Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura, 31 (Watford Oberserver)

The Tigers are thought to have made an offer for Angers forward Nicolas Pepe, with the French Ligue 1 side valuing the 21-year-old Ivorian at about £7.5m (TalkSPORT)

Crystal Palace midfielder Jordon Mutch, 25, is on the verge of joining Reading on loan for the remainder of the season. (Croydon Advertiser)

Everton are willing to sell Arouna Kone, 33, before the end of the transfer window, with manager Ronald Koeman revealing he has had offers for the former Ivory Coast striker (Liverpool Echo)

Watford are considering a loan move for Newcastle’s Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul, 28. (Sky Sports)

Brighton are hopeful of making their loan deal for Bournemouth striker Glenn Murray, 33, a permanent transfer. (Argus)

Sheffield United have rejected a bid from Everton for England Under-19 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 18 (Sky Sports)