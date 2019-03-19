Paper Talk: Arsenal line up exciting attacking duo but will dump flop

Arsenal are making moves to sign two exciting attacking stars, while a long-term Manchester United target is considering his future at Real Madrid, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

TWO IN, ONE OUT AS ARSENAL PREPARE TRANSFER CHANGES

Arsenal are busying their transfer plans for the summer, despite the recent double blow in their hopes of appointing a new sporting director.

The club had hoped to appoint Spaniard Monchi into the role before he accepted a return to previous club Sevilla, while hopes of bringing old boy Marc Overmars back to the club appear to have been dashed after he signed an improved deal with Ajax.

Nonetheless, Gunners manager Unai Emery will plough on with his search for new recruits and, according to various reports, looks to have lined up two exciting signings.

According to Globe Esporte, via the Daily Express, Arsenal are the closest to signing Ituano striker Gabriel Martinelli, who is a target for 25 clubs.

The Brazilian, 17, was expected to sign for one of Manchester United or Barcelona, but reports in his homeland claim his agent has now agreed terms with Arsenal over a summer switch for the 17-year-old prospect.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also targeting a summer swoop for Portugal winger Gelson Martins. The 23-year-old forward is currently on loan at Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco from Atletico Madrid, having moved to LaLiga after catching the eye with Sporting Lisbon.

Emery has a long-standing interest in Martins and came close to bidding on him prior to his move to the Spanish capital, but after his struggles at the Wanda Metropolitano, it’s now suggested he could be shown the door if the right offer comes in, reports in his native Portuguese suggest.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will dump Denis Suarez after six disastrous sub appearances and send the on-loan midfielder back to Barcelona, according to The Sun.

AND THE REST

Defender Raphael Varane is considering his Real Madrid future as Manchester United are put on red alert (Daily Mirror)

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea future is under fresh scrutiny as the club’s stars admit the season is falling apart (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid have made a first official bid for Eden Hazard which Chelsea have rejected (Daily Express)

Real Madrid are planning to rock Jurgen Klopp by launching a raid for Liverpool star Sadio Mane (Daily Express)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says a top four Premier League finish under former manager Jose Mourinho looked a lost cause (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are considering allowing Andreas Pereira out on loan for the whole of next season in order to secure his long-term future (The Sun)

Bournemouth are leading the race to take Chelsea starlet Mason Mount on loan next season (The Sun)

Arsenal have missed out on Aaron Ramsey’s replacement as Hector Herrera has agreed to join Atletico Madrid (The Sun)

Juventus are ‘ready to rival Real Madrid’ and make a summer transfer move for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen (Daily Mail)

British football has been hit by a cocaine surge with senior police officers blaming the drug for the rise in violence at stadiums (Daily Mail)

West Ham United have shown an interest in Alaves star Guillermo Maripan but Roma lead the race for the Chile defender (Daily Mail)