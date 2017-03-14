Paper Talk: Arsenal linked with £80m trio; Lucas Perez’s shock link

Arsenal are targeting three new players including a shock swoop on Everton, while one of the Gunners’ forwards is being eyed by West Ham, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL PLOT SUMMER SWOOP FOR IDRISSA GUEYE

Arsenal are eyeing Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer – and want to turn him into their own N’Golo Kante.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Kante over the summer when it became apparent he was leaving Leicester, but the Frenchman instead opted for a move to Chelsea, and the rest, as they say, is history.

At around the same time, Everton were signing Gueye in a bargain deal, believed to be £7.1million, after they matched his release clause at relegated Aston Villa. His stats for tackling and interceptions second only to Kante last season.

And the Senegal star has gone on to become a huge success at Goodison Park, with The Sun claiming Arsenal ready to compete with clubs from Italy and Spain to sign Gueye in a reported £25million swoop this summer.

Any sale would likely make Everton a huge profit on the player, but the Toffees are not keen to sell and also plan to reward the player with a new contract to tie him down at Goodison Park.

Arsenal are also once again being linked with a double raid on Celtic.

The Sun also claims in-demand Celtic hotshot Moussa Dembele is one of the names on their their summer wish list, while they’ve also made regular checks on teenage left-back Kieran Tierney, according to the Daily Mirror.

With Nacho Monreal’s long-term future at Arsenal in doubt, the Gunners have also been linked with Valencia’s Jose Gaya.

It’s believed swoops for all three players could set Arsenal back the best part of £80million, with Dembele valued at £40million and Tierney setting them back around £15million.

WEST HAM MAKE ENQUIRIES FOR ARSENAL’S LUCAS PEREZ

West Ham have spoken to Arsenal about the possibility of signing striker Lucas Perez this summer.

The Times claim Perez is ready to quit Arsenal in search of regular first-team football after being largely limited during his maiden season in the Premier League. The 28-year-old has only made two Premier League starts since signing from Deportivo La Coruna.

And the broadsheet claims the prospect of moving across London could interest the player, with Slaven Bilic a known admirer of the Spaniard.

West Ham have struggled for goals this season and have made the signing of a new frontman one of their top priorities this summer. They’ve been linked with Mario Mandzukic, but their interest in Daniel Sturridge looks to be cooling after PSG were linked with a move for the England striker.

However, The Times says Perez will not come cheap with the Gunners reportedly rejecting a £28million offer for the striker from a Chinese Super League club last month.

AND THE REST

Manchester United and Barcelona target Marco Verratti has told his agent to listen to offers to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer (The Sun)

Arsenal have begun exploring candidates for a potential sporting director role as part of a shake-up of the club’s off-field structure (Daily Telegraph)

Bournemouth’s interest in signing Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere is cooling (The Sun)

Rising Tottenham star Harry Winks is being eyed up by the Spanish national side because of his Spanish grandparents (The Sun)

Arsenal are scouting one of their former youth players Oguzhan Ozyakup as they continue to plan for next season despite their uncertain future (The Sun)

Arsenal could yet hold on to Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez but they are demanding wages of nearly £300,000-a-week in order to rival Paul Pogba as the Premier League’s highest-paid player (The Independent)

Juventus starlet Moise Kean is set to snub Premier League interest in favour of a new deal at the club (The Sun)

Everton are stalling on a new deal for striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, as they refuse to include a buyout clause worth under £90m (Daily Telegraph)

Kean’s new contract will end Arsenal and Manchester City’s interest in the youngster (Daily Express)

Stewart Downing is fighting for his Middlesbrough future after a training ground bust-up with manager Aitor Karanka (Daily Star)

Burton are keen to break their transfer record and sign on-loan Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow for £750,000 this summer (Daily Star)

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is plotting a summer reunion with out of contract Rotherham keeper Lee Camp (Daily Star)

Celtic are eyeing a summer swoop for Arsenal youngster Chris Willock, as a replacement for on-loan Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have looked at Valencia’s left back Jose Gaya as they look to sign new defenders this summer (Daily Mirror)

Roy Hodgson is considering dropping into the Championship with Norwich to revive his managerial career after his England position (Daily Mirror)

Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Olympiakos, is holding secret talks with Nottingham Forest to join forces with Fawaz al-Hasawi and bring his own kind of leadership to a club flirting with relegation to English football’s third tier (The Guardian)

Gareth Southgate is facing a major injury crisis, which could see him announce a large England squad on Thursday for this month’s matches against Germany and Lithuania (Daily Mirror)

Spurs are clinging to the hope that Harry Kane will play again before the end of the season. He is set to undergo a scan on his injured ankle on Wednesday (Daily Mirror)

Wilfried Bony has revealed he now wishes he had not joined Stoke City last summer from Manchester City, after seeing his season-long loan turn sour (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth are plotting a new swoop for Nathan Ake this summer after Chelsea rebuffed their advances for the former loanee in January (Daily Mail)

James McCarthy has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifier against Wales, despite once again facing a battle to prove his fitness (Daily Mail)

Manchester City will secure highly-rated Ed Francis to a three-year contract this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Marcos Rojo could face disciplinary action after appearing to stamp on Chelsea’s Eden Hazard (Daily Express)

Mark Warburton is in talks to become the new boss of Nottingham Forest – just a month after his dramatic exit from Rangers

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson claims the fact new boss Pedro Caixinha has not spoken to Ibrox chairman Dave King is no big deal (Daily Record)