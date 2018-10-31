Arsenal have launched an £8m bid for a new full-back as they look to make early inroads into the January transfer market, while a former defender hopes to become Manchester United manager one day, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

GUNNERS LAUNCH £8M BID FOR DEFENDER

Arsenal have launched a £8m bid for Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico ahead of the January transfer move.

It’s understood the Gunners are keen to recruit a new left-back in January to help solve a mounting injury crisis and Argentinian star Tagliafico is the man that Unai Emery has set his heart on.

Regular left-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac have missed recent matches due to injuries, with Granit Xhaka forced to cover as an emergency defender.

But Emery is keen to have the Swiss star as part of his midfield and will look to bring in Tagliafico in January.

The full-back, 26, has caught the eye over the past 18 months and drew admiring glances from Arsenal’s new boss during the World Cup, for which he was selected.

And it’s claimed Arsenal have already contacted Ajax over a potential deal in January, with Newcastle also in the hunt to sign him.

Reports in Holland believe Arsenal may have to double their opening bid to convince Ajax to sell as the Dutch giants face a mounting battle to keep their side together, with Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt also being chased by football’s big boys.

AND THE REST

Jaap Stam is eyeing a Manchester United return as he brands the manager’s role his “dream job” (Daily Mirror)

PSG are expecting to lose either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar as they continue their interest in Alexis Sanchez (Daily Mirror)

Spurs have had to borrow an extra £237million from three different banks to get their new stadium finished (Daily Mirror)

Roberto Martinez is the favourite for the Real Madrid job after key figures in the dressing room were opposed to the appointment of Antonio Conte (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid will double Mauricio Pochettino’s money with a £17m offer to steal him away from Tottenham (The Sun)

Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racial abuse and death threats on social media following the penalty he won against Arsenal at the weekend (Daily Mail)

Manchester United’s plea for more tickets for the derby on November 11th has largely been ignored by Manchester City (Daily Mail)

UEFA have joined the Wembley pitch debate ahead of PSV’s Champions League visit due to concerns over condition and safety (Daily Mail)

Hoffenheim’s on-loan Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has played down the chances of leaving the Gunners on a permanent basis to move to the Bundesliga (The Independent)

Tottenham players fear Mauricio Pochettino could leave in the summer (Daily Telegraph)

Frank Lampard will not celebrate if Derby upset Chelsea at his Stamford Bridge ‘home’ in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea insist letting Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori play for Derby against them is not for Frank Lampard’s benefit (Daily Telegraph)

Mark Selby has vowed to win snooker’s International Championship title to honour late Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (The Sun)

West Ham star Declan Rice is ready to snub the Republic of Ireland to pledge his international future to England (Daily Star)

Hearts striker Steven MacLean is set to receive a two-game ban after grabbing Celtic’s Eboue Kouassi in the groin during Sunday’s League Cup semi-final (Daily Star)

Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod has rejected a new contract offer (Daily Star)

Swansea and Derby County are eyeing up Portsmouth’s £2m-rated winger Ronan Curtis (Daily Star)

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan’s 24-year-old Spanish forward Suso in January (Daily Express)

Paul Pogba’s potential move back to Juventus is not guaranteed but Barcelona and PSG are circling (Daily Express)

Unai Emery has told Petr Cech that his future at Arsenal hangs in the balance (Daily Express)