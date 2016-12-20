Paper Talk: Arsenal make plans for Reus; Rudiger to Man Utd

Marco Reus: Could move on in the summer

Manchester United will rival Chelsea for one of their long-standing central defensive targets, while Arsenal could sign Marco Reus – but only on certain conditions, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED BATTLE CHELSEA FOR ROMA STAR

Manchester United are reportedly ready to compete with Chelsea to sign Roma defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Sun claims United have sent scouts to watch the powerful Germany defender, who has been in impressive form for Roma this season and could launch a bid should they fail to land their main target Victor Lindelof.

United remain hopeful of competing a deal for Lindelof amid claims Benfica’s president was in Manchester on Monday to finalise the €45million sale of the Swede.

But Rudiger also remains a player they admire and it’s claimed United will move for the 23-year-old should Roma give any indication they are ready to cash in.

The Roma hierarchy would prefer to cash in on Greece international defender Kostas Manolas in order to comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play.

That is something Roma failed to do last year when they were slapped with a £4.3million fine for ‘non-compliance of FFP break-even regulations’

But The Sun claims there are no takers for Manolas, so the club could be forced to do business for Rudiger in January, much to the annoyance of coach Luciano Spalletti.

Rudiger has long been linked with a move to Chelsea, and while they remain favourites, United cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Meanwhile, ESPN claims Chelsea are also interested in signing Fenerbahce’s 27-year-old centre-back Simon Kjaer and see the Dane as an alternative to Rudiger.

ARSENAL READY TO POUNCE FOR REUS

Arsenal are planning to sign Borussia Dortmund’s 27-year-old Germany forward Marco Reus if they fail to commit Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez to new deals.

The Gunners have had a long-standing admiration for the player, who looks back to his best with Dortmund this season after some serious injury problems.

Arsenal still have no idea if either Ozil or Sanchez will commit to new deals at Arsenal, with the players both now entering the final 18 months of their existing deals. Lengthy talks with the duo have so far failed to see either reach an agreement, amid claims they are seeking pay parity with some of the Premier League’s best-paid stars.

Despite the link to Reus, the Daily Telegraph claims Arsenal’s priority will be to extend the contracts of Ozil and Sanchez – but will move for Reus should either player decide his future lies elsewhere.

It is understood that offers of around £180,000-a-week have been made although both players will be well aware that salaries in excess of £200,000-a-week have become increasingly common for the very elite Premier League players.

Sanchez last week discussed his future with Arsenal and hinted it was up to the club to show him what he means to them.

However, unless an agreement is reached before the summer, Arsenal look unlikely to let either player stay at the club into their final year.

Sanchez, who has already scored 14 goals this season, would be arguably more difficult to replace but Reus is a player of long-standing, and continued, interest to the club.

Like Sanchez, Reus is 27 and can operate both as a main central striker or in one of the three more withdrawn attacking roles that manager Arsene Wenger employs in his usual 4-2-3-1 system.

Reus is under contract at Dortmund until 2019 but could expect a bumper pay rise should a move to Arsenal materialise.

AND THE REST

Diego Costa is set to be rewarded with a bumper new contract, designed to keep him at Chelsea until the end of his playing days (Daily Mirror)

Southampton boss Claude Puel is keen on raiding previous club Nice for highly-rated midfielder Wylan Cyprien (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is targeting Genoa wideman Diego Laxalt (Daily Mirror)

Argentina forward Carlos Tevez, 32, is set to leave Boca Juniors to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in a deal worth £615,000 a week (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are ready to cut their losses on Memphis Depay with Everton are leading the chase to sign the Dutchman (Daily Star)

Arsenal target Julian Draxler would reportedly prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain as he prepares to leave Wolfsburg in January (Daily Mirror)

Southampton will reject January offers for their 25-year-old Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk but will consider bids for captain and Portugal centre-back Jose Fonte, 32 (Daily Telegraph)

Huddersfield Town’s German boss David Wagner is set to take over at Bundesliga club Wolfsburg (Bild)

Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Axel Witsel is closing in on a move to Italian giants Juventus (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are set for talks with Benfica about defender Victor Lindelof. The Portuguese club want £42m for their Swedish centre-back, who is being chased by a host of teams (The Sun)

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura is considering recalling Nice striker Mario Balotelli. The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals in 13 games for the French club this season (Daily Mail)

Rudy Gestede is set to join West Brom from neighbours Aston Villa in a £7m January deal (The Sun)

Manchester City and Leicester are both interested in National League Aldershot’s 17-year-old striker Idris Kanu (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho has got his way over Manchester United’s pre-season tour plans and the club will be heading for the USA (Daily Express)

Dimitri Payet is refusing to rule out leaving West Ham for a return to his old club Marseille (Daily Mail)

Inter and AC Milan ready to make a move for Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini (Daily Mail)