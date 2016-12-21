Paper Talk: Arsenal in Valencia raid; United’s Griezmann talks

Manchester United have opened talks over a deal for Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann, while Arsenal are making plans for the future by looking to raid Valencia for a young star, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED OPEN GRIEZMANN TALKS

Manchester United have opened talks to sign £60m-rated Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, according to reports on Wednesday.

According to The Sun, United have contacted a leading agent in Spain to try and broker the deal, which is expected to cost in excess of £60million.

The report goes on to add that United boss Jose Mourinho has told club officials they must target a No 10 who can link the midfield and attack – and sees Griezmann as his top choice.

Although United are understandably keen to sign the Frenchman, with whom they have been constantly linked, there does appear to be one or two holes in this story.

Firstly, as Griezmann announced earlier this year, he is now operating without an agent and is now representing himself. That means Atletico may not give the time of day to any person proposing to broker a deal between the two clubs.

Secondly, the report suggests the deal will cost ‘in excess of £60m’…. that’s an understandable assumption and also a very broad one. Not only that, the player signed a new deal at Atletico earlier this year, which contained a release clause of £85million. In addition, due the number of suitors for Griezmann – the player is also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester City – together with the vast sums of money swashing around in the Premier League, we speculated earlier this year how any deal for Griezmann could make the player the first £100m footballer in history.

Whatever the eventual fee comes to however, there is no doubting that United would be interested in a player of Griezmann’s obvious quality. They’ll also be hoping his friendship with Paul Pogba sways the deal their way – and that inspite of the player hinting at a move to the USA as recently as Tuesday.

ARSENAL LOOK TO VALENCIA STAR

Arsene Wenger is targeting Valencia’s highly-promising Jose Gaya as he looks to bolster the Arsenal squad.

Wenger is keen to line up a deal for the promising left-back for the summer – which, according to the Daily Mirror, is a growing indication that the Frenchman is ready to sign a new deal to stay on as Arsenal manager.

Gaya, 21, is regarded as one of the best prospects in Europe, Arsenal are keeping tabs and the left-back slot is the one area where they want to strengthen.

Nacho Monreal, who turns 31 in February, is current first choice. The club have yet to offer reserve Kieran Gibbs a new deal, even though he only has 18 months left on his contract.

Arsenal believe they are well equipped in every other area of the squad with strong cover and depth in central defence, midfield and up front — where Danny Welbeck is poised to come back from a May knee injury.

There are concerns Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have yet to sign new deals and it re-emerged on Tuesday that the Gunners are eyeing Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus as a potential replacement if either are sold.

AND THE REST

West Ham have pulled the plug on contract talks with Slaven Bilic as fears mount he could be axed after their poor first half of the season (The Sun)

Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez has been spotted at the British Embassy in Colombia ahead of potential move to Chelsea or Manchester United (The Sun)

Manchester United’s Ashley Young is wanted by six Premier League clubs – including his former side Watford (The Sun)

Hull are lining up Swansea star Jefferson Montero to replace wantaway Robert Snodgrass (The Sun)

Chelsea will reject loan offers for their 23-year-old Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi in January (The Guardian)

West Brom are set to sign Aston Villa’s 28-year-old striker Rudy Gestede for £7m in January, with Villa lining up Brentford forward Scott Hogan, 24, as a replacement (The Sun)

Arsenal are interested in signing Standard Liege’s 22-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Guillaume Hubert and have sent scouts to watch him play six times this season (Daily Mail)

Bristol City’s 19-year-old loanee striker Tammy Abraham believes he can succeed at parent club Chelsea, despite being one of 37 players the Premier League club has out on loan (London Evening Standard)

West Ham are plotting an ambitious loan move in January for Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford (Daily Telegraph)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Swedish counterpart Victor Lindelof is ready to make the move from Benfica to join him at Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

United also have their eye on right-back Nelson Semedo, a team-mate of Lindelof’s in Lisbon (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest risk losing stars such as skipper Henri Lansbury next month after owner Fawaz al-Hasawi put a block on new contracts until he sells up (Daily Mirror)

New manager Gianfranco Zola will make Burnley reserve striker Lukas Jutkiewicz his first signing at Championship side Birmingham City when the transfer window opens in January

Sam Allardyce remains in Crystal Palace’s sights as a potential replacement for Alan Pardew (Daily Mirror)

Jonjo Shelvey is considering an appeal after being found guilty of racially abusing an opponent (Daily Star)

Manchester United owners want Jose Mourinho to stay until 2025 (Daily Star)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been spotted in Milan ahead of a possible move to Italy in the January transfer window (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs are on red alert with James Rodriguez being offered to sides after Zinedine Zidane told the Real Madrid outcast he can leave (Daily Mail)

Mark Warburton has emerged a s surprise candidate for the England U21 manager’s job (The Times)

The FA plans to select 13-year-old Celtic midfielder Karamoko Dembele for future England U15 games as the battle to prise him from Scotland’s clutches intensifies (The Times)

Mark Warburton has stepped up his move to land priority January target Jota Peleteiro by flying to Spain to hold face-to-face talks with the winger (Daily Record)

Robert Snodgrass is set to abandon his lifelong dream of a move to Celtic to commit his future to a club in England’s top flight (Daily Record)