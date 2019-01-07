Arsenal appear to have been priced out of a move for a Roma star, while Chelsea are demanding £10m from Monaco for a midfield stalwart, according Monday’s papers.

ARSENAL DITCH INTEREST IN SIGNING TURKEY STAR

Arsenal are not expected to make an improved offer for Roma’s £45m-rated Cengiz Under, according to reports.

The Gunners failed with an initial £35m bid for the 21-year-old Turkey winger but now appear to have been priced out of a move for the player.

The Daily Star reports that Roma have demanded £45m for their prized asset, a price whcih is considered too steep for Unai Emery’s men,

Chelsea were also knwon to be ken on the player but have also dropped out of the running.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are battling to keep Arsenal target Denis Suarez this month as they are not keen on allowing him to leave on loan ahead of a probable permanent move in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are demanding £10m from Monaco for the signing of Cesc Fabregas, who flew to the south of France for talks with the club on Sunday (Daily Mirror)

Sporting Lisbon have slapped a £35m price tag on Everton target Bruno Fernandes (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is facing a club investigation after pictures allegedly showing him making a Nazi salute at a party were circulated on social media (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will battle Liverpool and Real Madrid for £42.5m-rated Porto right-back Eder Militao (The Sun)

Bayern Munich hope offering Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi the number 10 shirt currently worn by Arjen Robben will help seal a £30m move for the 18-year-old forward (The Sun)

Wolves are desperate to beat Juventus and Inter Milan in a £13.5m race for Braga’s Francisco Trincao (The Sun)

Chelsea have accepted a £13m offer from Lazio for little-used defender Davide Zappacosta (The Sun)

The Football Association is threatening to axe Wayne Rooney’s gala dinner at Wembley later this year after his arrest in the United States (The Sun)

Aston Villa are readying a bid for Brentford striker Neal Maupay because of their fears that Tammy Abraham’s loan spell will be terminated (The Sun)

Fulham goalkeeper Fabri is set to return to Besiktas just six months after leaving the club to move to west London (The Sun)

Manchester United’s players will not face any curfew during their brief training break in Dubai (The Sun)

Alberto Moreno is set to start for Liverpool in their FA Cup clash with Wolves on Monday night despite his criticism of manager Jurgen Klopp (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield manager David Wagner doubts he will be able to sign a vital striking option in January (Daily Telegraph)

Derby have given up on their quest to sign Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu on loan (Daily Telegraph)

Barnsley could bid for Sunderland’s 21-year-old English striker Andrew Nelson, who has been on a short-term loan at National League North side Darlington (Sunderland Echo)

Celtic have forced the Scottish FA into a referee summit over their stinging statement about Old Firm official John Beaton (Daily Record)

Reports in Mexico that Celtic are interested in Honduras winger Alberth Elis from MLS side Houston Dynamo are wide of the mark (Daily Record)

Celtic are close to completing a double deal for striker targets Timothy Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United are lining up a move to bring St Mirren striker Cammy Smith back to Tannadice (Scottish Sun)