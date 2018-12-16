Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer £40m to land a Boca Juniors star, while Jose Mourinho is set to be offered an escape route out of Manchester United, according to Sunday’s papers.

ARSENAL TO MAKE £40M OFFER FOR BOCA JUNIORS STAR

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a £40million move for Boca Juniors ace Cristian Pavon in January.

A report in the Sun on Sunday claims that the Gunners have the 22-year-old Argentine in their sights for the New Year and that contact has already been made with his club.

However, Boca have quoted a sky-high fee for Pavon, despite the player being troubled by hamstring issues which handicapped him in the Copa Libertadores final.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is said to be a big fan of the player and believes the pacy Pavon can give the Gunners attack more of an edge.

London rivals Fulham have also reportedly made a surprise inquiry but are well short of the valuation.

Pavon himself is said to favour a move to the capital, although it would appear that Arsenal will have to pay a significant fee if they want to get their man.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are happy to wave goodbye to Paul Pogba next month regardless of whether Jose Mourinho stays at Old Trafford (Sunday Express)

Inter Milan are preparing to offer under-fire Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho an escape route from his Old Trafford misery (Sunday Express)

Jose Mourinho has “lost” 90 per cent of the Manchester United squad, according to a senior player at Old Trafford (Sun on Sunday)

Former Manchester City supremo Garry Cook has put a team, understood to be mainly from the United States, together to try and buy Newcastle United (Sun on Sunday)

Everton are keen on RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin and could involve Ademola Lookman in a player-plus-cash deal next month (Sun on Sunday)

England manager Gareth Southgate will be awarded a New Year honour (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus are ready to wreck Everton’s hopes of a full-time deal for Andre Gomes (Sun on Sunday)

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has gone back to old club Nantes for Emiliano Sala (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are keen on Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira, who could be loaned out in January (Sunday Mirror)

Swansea boss Graham Potter is targeting Middlesbrough’s Martin Braithwaite in an ambitious loan move (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal have been told £14m is the price tag should they wish to sign Barcelona playmaker Denis Suarez (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are set to beat rivals United to the signature of Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak (Sunday Mirror)

Everton will rival Tottenham in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig and hope their recent contacts with the club will give them the edge (Sunday Mirror)

Celtic and Rangers could go head-to-head for the signature of Willem II’s Spanish striker Fran Sol (Sunday Mirror)

Aleksandar Mitrovic has placed a number of leading clubs on the transfer alert after becoming unsettled through the departure of Slavisa Jokanovic (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea are set to offload Callum Hudson-Odoi in January if they win the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic, who is also a target for Liverpool (Mail on Sunday)

Newcastle United and Fulham are interested in Jablonec midfielder Michal Travnik after a series of impressive Czech League displays (Mail on Sunday)

Cardiff City are facing competition from Fulham for Nantes striker Emiliano Sala (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers are plotting a move for out-of-favour Southampton midfielder Steven Davis (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers and Derby County, managed by old friends Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, could battle for Dundee star Glen Kamara, who is out of contract in the summer (Mail on Sunday)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign two strikers in the January transfer window (Scottish Sun)

Highly-rated Rangers teenager Dapo Mebude has agreed a contract extension until 2021 (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard fears the astronomical wages of Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera could have a huge impact on his January transfer dealings (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are fitting CCTV at Celtic Park to cut down on sectarian songs and drinking in the stands (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are set to step up their efforts to land Everton starlet Kieran Dowell (Scottish Sun)

Daniel Candeias says Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is misunderstood and is a different person off the pitch (Sunday Mail)

Steven Gerrard admits he’s torn about whether to recall on-loan Greg Docherty from Shrewsbury (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon has revealed he will add to his Hibs squad in January – with Celtic outcast Scott Allan in his sights (Sunday Mail)