Paper Talk: Arsenal want £70m teen; Man Utd eye two world record deals

GUNNERS SEE DE LIGT

Arsenal are firmly in contention to sign Ajax and Netherlands centre-back Mattijs de Ligt, according to a report from The Sun.

De Ligt is understood to be a man in demand with Barcelona and Man Utd linked with the 19-year-old central defender.

Meanwhile, last week The Sun claimed Pep Guardiola had identified De Ligt as the man to bolster Manchester City’s defence.

De Ligt recently claimed he has no thoughts of following Frenkie de Jong, who wrapped up €75million move to the Camp Nou earlier this week, to Catalonia, although he did suggest in time it could be a destination of choice.

However, a shock report from The Sun on Sunday suggests that there could yet be a twist, as Arsenal have emerged as possible suitors.

They claim that the teenager “has worked with Gunners legends Dennis Bergkamp and Marc Overmars and is a huge admirer of the Londoners”.

If a move is to be possible though, Unai Emery must qualify for the Champions League and offload Mesut Ozil, which would fee £350,000-a-week off the wage bill.

Emery will apparently have a budget of just £40m if he fails to finish in the top four, but they could also qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are keen on signing Inter Milan’s Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, after Real Madrid cooled their interest. The 25-year-old was recently stripped of the captaincy at the Italian club. (Sun on Sunday)

Real Madrid will target Paris St-Germain star Neymar this summer, which could rule out a move for Chelsea and Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard (Sunday Times)

Manchester United want Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and will offer the Serie A leaders Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku as part of the deal. (Sunday Mirror)

United are also prepared to offer goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, a long-term contract worth £90m – the largest basic pay package in English football history – and are confident the Spain international will sign. (Sunday Times)

Manchester United are planning a record £90m bid for Napoli’s Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly – which would represent the highest fee ever paid for a defender (Sun on Sunday)

And United are competing with PSG to sign Portugal Under-21 attacking midfielder Joao Felix, with Benfica wanting £105m for the 19-year-old. (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsenal and Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, 30, is pushing for a move to South America because he has seen his chances at Napoli – where he is on loan for the season – limited since the return of Italy Under-21 international Alex Meret. (Goal)

Manchester City are targeting Atletico Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez, 24, as a replacement for 33-year-old Brazil international Fernandinho. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are interested in Lyon’s 22-year-old Tanguy Ndombele, with the France midfielder also wanted by Juventus.(Metro)

Arsenal are lining up a bid for 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz if fellow Germany international Mesut Ozil, 30, decides to leave the Gunners. (TalkSport)

Cardiff City are consulting other Premier League clubs to see whether there are grounds for them to avoid paying the full £15m fee to Nantes for 28-year-old Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash last month. (Mail on Sunday)