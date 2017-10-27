Paper Talk: Arsenal set Sanchez price; Chelsea’s Conte back-up plan revealed

Arsenal are refusing to budge from their asking price for Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez, while Chelsea have a back-up plan for Antonio Conte’s potential exit, according to Friday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL STICKING TO THEIR GUNS ON SANCHEZ PRICE

Arsenal will reportedly demand at least £30m from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez in January – as Arsene Wenger refuses to budge on the asking price for the player.

The 28-year-old wants out of Arsenal and was desperate for a move to The Etihad in the summer, but a deal could not be struck between the two clubs on Deadline Day.

City are willing to pay £20million to land the Chile star in the new year but Wenger is reluctant to let his best player join a Premier League rival – although he is said to have come to terms with the fact that Sanchez will be moving on either in January or next summer.

An Etihad source told The Sun: “Arsenal are not blinking yet on Alexis. We will only pay £20m for him in January.

“Arsenal are still sending the message that they want over £30m. Something has to give either way. Pep thinks he could prove the difference between Premier and Champions League success and failure.

“Sanchez still wants the move from what we understand. We feel we have some leverage right now.”

AND THE REST

Liverpool and Newcastle are keen to sign Porto’s 36-year-old Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas (The Sun)

Chelsea are lining up a move to bring Carlo Ancelotti back to Stamford Bridge as they plan for Antonio Conte’s exit (The Sun)

Manchester City have joined neighbours Manchester United in the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (The Sun)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who is a target for Everton, has denied that he is in a comfort zone at Turf Moor and claims he is “ambitious” (Daily Mirror)

Fernando Llorente is set to play a key role for Tottenham in their pursuit of glory in the Premier League, with Harry Kane a major doubt for Saturday lunchtime’s visit to Manchester United due to a hamstring injury (Daily Mirror)

Watford manager Marco Silva, one of the bookmaker’s favourites for the Everton job, says he is not leaving Watford (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has admitted he could walk away from Arsenal halfway through his contract (Daily Star)

Andre Ayew says West Ham’s stunning Carabao Cup comeback proves the players are fully behind under-pressure boss Slaven Bilic (Daily Star)

Jose Mourinho challenged his Manchester United players to beat Tottenham on Saturday after tearing into them for the second time in 48 hours following the shock defeat to Huddersfield (Daily Mail)

Liverpool will offer England U17 international Rhian Brewster a lucrative contract when he turns 18 next year (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino will make a late call on Harry Kane’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s showdown against Manchester United as the striker recovers from a hamstring problem (Daily Mail)

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue wants to commit his long-term future to the club (Evening Standard)