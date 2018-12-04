Arsenal lead Chelsea in the race to sign a Real Madrid star, while Tottenham are at the front of the queue to sign a highly-rated RB Salzburg star, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

REPORT CLAIMS ISCO COULD PURSUE ARSENAL TRANSFER

Isco looks ready to push for a January exit from Real Madrid after becoming disillusioned by his lack of first-team action at the Bernabeu.

The Spain playmaker has failed to start any of Santiago Solari’s first seven games in charge and it seems the player will be allowed to leave if the price is right in January after a falling out with the new Los Blancos boss.

And, according to The Sun, that could mean a move to the Premier League with, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all interested in signing the 26-year-old.

The paper states of those teams, a move to Arsenal looks the more likely and it suggests a club-record move could be on if the Gunners further up their initial interest with a firm bid for the €70m-rated star.

It was reported last week that Arsenal had launched an initial €50m offer, but that fell short of their valuation of Isco, despite widening claims that they are willing to sacrifice the star.

AND THE REST

Tottenham, Arsenal and Southampton have joined the list of clubs monitoring RB Salzburg teenager Hannes Wolf (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham, Newcastle and German side Schalke are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who admits it is “tough” not being a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge (Daily Mirror)

Sacked Southampton boss Mark Hughes knew he would be fired whatever the result of last Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Southampton are hoping to appoint former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as Mark Hughes’ replacement before the end of the week (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Aaron Ramsey’s improved performances are the best thing for the midfielder and the club as the decision to withdraw their contract offer remains “closed” (Daily Telegraph)

Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz is set to leave Manchester City and join Real Madrid, despite pleas from manager Pep Guardiola to stay (The Sun)

Unai Emery wants Mesut Ozil to fight for his flagging Arsenal career and wants to see a change in the German’s attitude (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho is becoming increasingly baffled by the size of Manchester United’s scouting department, which numbers 58 members around the world (Daily Mail)

The winners of the Carabao Cup are set to be part of UEFA’s new third-tier club competition (Daily Express)

Paul Pogba complained to Jose Mourinho his tactics restrict the movement of Manchester United’s team during the draw with Southampton (The Times)

The lawyer behind the Bosman ruling has written to the FA to demand an inquiry into Jean Michel Seri’s transfer to Fulham from Nice over the summer (The Times)

Rangers will make a January loan move for Everton youngster Kieran Dowell after Steven Gerrard identified him as a priority to fill his playmaker position (Daily Record)