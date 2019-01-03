Paper Talk: Arsenal submit surprise £14m bid for Real Madrid star

Arsenal have launched an offer to bring in a Real Madrid star this month, while Everton face frustration in a bid to lure a Liverpool target from Spain, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL PUT £14M BID ON TABLE FOR REAL KEEPER

Arsenal have submitted a £14m offer for veteran Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has hinted he is ready to leave the Bernabeu after losing his first-team place to Thibaut Courtois and the Spanish media has suggested he could be on the move this month.

Navas posted a picture with Real Madrid fans on Instagram with the caption ‘Thanks for everything!’.

As now, Sport – via the Daily Mirror – claim the Gunners have submitted an offer of £14million to Real to sign the experienced Costa Rican keeper.

Arsenal, it seems, have doubts over the long-term reliability of summer signing Bernd Leno and director of football Sven Mislintat and manager Unai Emery now believe Navas could prove a top-class replacement for Petr Cech.

The Gunners, however, may not get their own way in the race to sign Navas, with Roma also eyeing up the former Levante keeper.

David Ospina’s loan move to Napoli meanwhile, will be made into a permanent £2.5m deal this month, rather than in the summer, according to reports in Italy, with the money part-funding the swoop for Navas.

AND THE REST

Everton have launched their opening gambit to sign highly-rated Barcelona forward and Liverpool target Malcom by ‘submitting an enquiry’ – but the player would rather stay at the Nou Camp than move to Goodison (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are determined to get Christian Eriksen signed to a new deal and are ready to double his £70k-a-week wages as he continues to stall (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace have no intention of letting Mamadou Sakho leave this month despite interest from Thierry Henry’s Monaco (Daily Mail)

Brand new Australian side Western Melbourne have informed Celtic of their interest in signing their captain Scott Brown (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are considering offering striker Daniel Sturridge a new contract (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will remain frugal in the January window – unless they have the chance to sign a top quality centre-back (The Independent)

Chelsea want Eden Hazard to agree a new deal despite the arrival of Christian Pulisic (The Sun)

Bayern Munich have come back with an improved £30m bid for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi (The Sun)

Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt, who has been training with the reserves, is being lined up for a shock return to QPR in January (The Sun)

Millwall and Wigan will challenge Celtic in their loan bid for West Brom winger Oliver Burke (The Sun)

Huddersfield Town are set to complete a loan deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon until the end of the season (The Sun)

Former Tottenham and Fulham manager Martin Jol has been lined up to become the new boss of Anderlecht (The Sun)

Bristol City are set to hand Rangers defender Lee Wallace the chance to resurrect his career in the English Championship (The Sun)

Dedryck Boyata will quit Celtic this summer and is currently considering several offers for a summer move (The Sun)

Chelsea remain keen on Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and still want to sign a new defender in January (Daily Mirror)

Gary Rowett is facing the sack at Stoke City with David Moyes and Sam Allardyce in the running to succeed him (Daily Mirror)

Burnley and Cardiff will battle to sign midfielder Matt Phillips from Championship side West Brom (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland fear Josh Maja could move abroad on the cheap after talks over a new deal stalled (Daily Mirror)

Port Vale manager Neil Aspin is on the brink of the sack ahead of a crunch meeting on Thursday (Daily Mirror)

West Ham paid Baroness Brady £438,000 for consultancy work last season on top of her £898,000 salary, the club’s annual accounts have revealed (The Times)

Steve Bruce has delayed becoming Sheffield Wednesday manager because he needs knee surgery and time to recover (The Times)

Celtic captain Scott Brown will be sent a contract from Australian side Western Melbourne on Thursday (Daily Record)

Motherwell hope to seal a deal to bring Ross McCormack back to Fir Park by the weekend but require Aston Villa to terminate his season-long loant to Central Coast Mariners (Daily Record)