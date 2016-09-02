Paper Talk: Arsenal tempt midfielder; Reds eye young duo

Arsenal hope one of their summer signings will help Mesut Ozil commit his future while Liverpool will return in January for two targets, according to Friday’s papers.

ARSENAL UPBEAT ON OZIL STAY

Arsenal believe that the arrival of Shkodran Mustafi will push his compatriot Mesut Ozil closer to signing a new deal with the Gunners, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ozil has just two years to run on his current contract at the Emirates and fans and officials alike are facing an anxious wait as to whether the 27-year-old will choose to carry on his career with Arsenal.

The midfielder reportedly wanted to see Arsenal show some ambition in the transfer market this summer to show that they are serious about winning the Premier League title.

After Arsenal splashed out over £100million on new players, which included his friend Mustafi for over £30million from Valencia, the Gunners are now more hopeful that Ozil will put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

Alexis Sanchez also has two years left on his contract and Arsenal are hoping to re-enter talks with the Chilean before January, too.

REDS LOOK TO THE FUTURE

The Liverpool Echo believe Jurgen Klopp will keep tabs on two young Bundesliga stars with a view to making firm offers in January.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic were high on the Reds’ summer transfer wishlist but deals could not be completed in time before the deadline.

However, Klopp has not lost hope in signing either player and will make the duo his top priority again in January.

Monchengladbach were reluctant to sell Dahoud after seeing fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka leave for Arsenal, but the 20-year-old has rejected a new contract and will look to leave in 2017 as he enters into the final year of his current contract.

As for Pulisic, Dortmund rejected an £11million bid for the 17-year-old winger in the final week of the summer transfer window and are worried that a potential lack of first-team opportunities this season could tempt to look elsewhere.

AND THE REST

Chelsea failed in a bid to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly before signing David Luiz during the transfer window, according to the Serie A club’s owner Aurelio de Laurentiis. (Daily Star)

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, 25, says Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho tried to persuade him to move to Old Trafford rather than Stamford Bridge from Premier League champions Leicester (Sun)

Barcelona have revealed they agreed a deal with Juventus 12 months ago to have a priority option on France midfielder Paul Pogba, 23, if he were to leave the Serie A club, but passed on the opportunity this summer before he joined Manchester United (Sun)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis, 58, is considering his future at the Hawthorns after a frustrating transfer window (Daily Express)

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor’s Aston Villa career is over as bosses say he will not play for the club again after the 29-year-old snubbed a deadline-day move to fellow Championship club Reading (Sun)

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 23, could be out for another two months after suffering a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since March (Guardian)

Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, is set to remain England’s number one against Slovakia (Telegraph)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has made his long-awaited return from injury but will not play in the Manchester derby on 10 September. The 30-year-old Belgium defender played in a behind-closed-doors game at City (Mirror)

Despite Wednesday’s transfer deadline, Stoke and Hull are hopeful of signing former West Brom and Everton striker Victor Anichebe, who is a free agent (Daily Mail)

Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu, 27, turned down a £100,000-a-week deal from Sven Goran Eriksson’s Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG to sign for West Brom (Mirror)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has said missing Euro 2016 was the best decision he has made (Telegraph)