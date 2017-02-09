Paper Talk: Arsenal to meet £85m clause; De Vrij snubs duo

Arsenal are chasing a triple swoop that could set them back £120million, while one of Serie A’s top defenders is ready to snub interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL CHASE TRIPLE DEAL

Arsenal are prepared to trigger Antoine Griezmann’s £85million release clause this summer.

That’s according to reports in Spain who suggest they Gunners are ready to match any offer Manchester United make for the player.

Okdiario say the Gunners are trigger the release clause which would allow them to formally talk to the Frenchman about a move.

United look to be the big favourites for the Frenchman’s signature after reports emerged last month saying personal terms had been informally agreed between the two parties.

However, any potential move to United will be blocked by Atletico’s president, who on Wednesday suggested a move to Old Trafford would be a negative transfer for the player.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also being heavily linked with a move for unwanted Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart as they consider replacements for Petr Cech.

Numerous reports suggest Cech will be dropped by the Gunners for this weekend’s clash with Hull after a number of shaky performances of late, with Arsene Wenger scouring the market for a replacement.

Hart, who looks set to leave Manchester City this summer after his year-long spell at Torino ends, is the most obvious target, according to the Daily Mail, although the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked.

Wenger later denied any interest in the England keeper in a press conference on Thursday.

VIDEO: Hart gets angry with camera man as he meets to discuss ‘Chelsea move‘

Hart is likely to be allowed to leave for a £15million fee this summer.

The third player to be linked with the Gunners is Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac.

The player is being courted by a host of top European clubs, and while Juventus remain favourites, the Gunners are ready to compete for his £25million signature.

DE VRIJ READY TO SNUB PREMIER LEAGUE DUO

Dutch international defender Stefan de Vrij, 25, has not ruled out staying at Lazio beyond the summer, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Premier League duo have both identified the centre-half as a potential target this summer, though both clubs are thought to have other players they wish to sign first; with Victor Lindelof being identified as a top target for both clubs.

The Dutchman has carved out a reputation as one of the best defenders in Serie A during his time at Lazio and reports in Italy suggest he could snub the riches of the Premier League to sign a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

The word in the Italian press is that Lazio have not received any official approaches for De Vrij either.

The Dutchman is expected to consider his options and one of those could be to sign a new and improved contract with Lazio in order to extend his stay in the Italian capital.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are leading the chase to sign Real Mallorca’s 15-year-old right-back Richard Dionkou (Daily Mail)]

David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois are locked in a a duel to be Real Madrid’s No 1 (The Sun)

Romelu Lukaku’s prospective new contract remains unsigned despite his agent suggesting the Everton forward was on the brink of committing his future to the club (The Times)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 28, may be better off leaving the club and joining Bayern Munich if he wants to win major titles, according to the former Germany midfielder Michael Ballack

Borussia Monchengladbach want to keep promising Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen – and are also poised to make a summer bid for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Daily Express)

Bayern Munich stars are at war just a week before playing Arsenal (The Sun)

Manchester City are tracking Norway U21 international Ghayas Zahid (The Sun)

Manchester United have by been branded a ‘small club’ by Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo and warned you will not sign Antoine Griezmann this summer

Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou is a summer target for old club Nantes (The Sun)

Virgil van Duk is ready to snub Manchester City and Liverpool by staying at Southampton (The Sun)

RUMOUR MILL: Liverpool are lining up a shock move for Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez

Emil Forsberg has disappointed both Arsenal and Liverpool by signing a new long-term contract with Bundesliga title hopefuls RB Leipzig (The Sun)

Hull City rejected three bids from China for Abel Hernandez last month – but the striker remains a summer target for Everton and West Brom (The Sun)

Slaven Bilic will be offered a new deal at the end of the season if West Ham finish in the top eight (The Sun)

Former West Ham midfielder Diego Poyet has been snapped up by Argentine minnows Godoy Cruz (The Sun)

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (Daily Mirror)

But they remain confident that they will be able to tempt Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, 28, to the French capital this summer (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest have warned Liverpool off a fresh move for 17-year-old Ben Brereton (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has ignored his Arsenal critics by sparing his players a post-Chelsea dressing down as he prepares for a crucial week that could help determine his and the club’s future (Daily Telegraph)

Jack Wilshere is facing an uncertain future with Bournemouth unlikely to bid to sign him permanently at the end of the season and Arsenal not planning to offer the midfielder any playing guarantees on his return (Daily Telegraph)

Adam Lallana will become the latest Liverpool player to commit his long-term future to the club by signing a new four-year contract

Sergio Aguero feels he is not yet ready to return to Argentina and sign for boyhood club Independiente, and the Manchester City forward has admitted privately that he will be plying his trade elsewhere in Europe next season should the Etihad club decide to sell (The Independent)

Aitor Karanka, the Middlesbrough manager, did not threaten to leave the Teesside club if Gaston Ramirez was sold to Leicester City (The Independent)