Arsenal are poised to meet the £40m asking price required to sign a star man from their London rivals, while Liverpool and Manchester United are poised to lock horns over a seemingly-outgoing Bayern Munich star, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL TO MEET WAN-BISSAKA ASKING PRICE

Arsenal lead the way to sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to reports on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a player of genuine quality this season and has already seen his name linked with a move to Manchester City, while Everton and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keen.

However, according to The Sun, it is Arsenal who lead the way to sign a man tipped for future England honours.

The player has apparently been identified as a priority signing this summer with Arsenal officials already telling Palace they are willing to match the £40m price tag set by their Premier League rivals.

And the paper reckons the Gunners have a great chance of landing him too, with the Wan-Bissaka eager to stay close to his London roots.

Palace are already looking at Chelsea prospect Reece James, 19, as a potential replacement. He is currently impressing during a season-long loan stint at Wigan.

AND THE REST

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs with potential interest in James Rodriguez if Bayern Munich do not take up their option to buy him after two loan years (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a check on injured midfielder Juan Mata during a chance meeting on Monday afternoon (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City want Brendan Rodgers as their new manager this season and are set to make their move in the next few days (Daily Telegraph)

Maurizio Sarri’s job remains on the line despite being handed a stay of execution for Chelsea’s game against Tottenham (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is a doubt for this weekend’s Merseyside derby after suffering ankle damage (Daily Telegraph)

Maurizio Sarri laid into rebel keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the dressing room after his Wembley mutiny (The Sun)

Chelsea’s stars will sleep at a London hotel on Tuesday night ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham in a surprise policy change from under-pressure head coach Maurizio Sarri (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp tore into Jordan Henderson during a furious dressing-room rant at his players (The Sun)

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani will have to consider selling the club if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League – because he would find it difficult to fund another season in the Championship (Daily Mail)

Ashley Barnes has had his hopes of representing Austria dashed due to unexpected red tape (Daily Mail)

Mauro Icardi is embroiled in a bitter row with everyone at Inter Milan and his wife is the key to the whole sorry saga (Daily Mail)

Maurizio Sarri is set to risk his future on Kepa Arrizabalaga by starting him against Tottenham on Wednesday despite anger aimed at Chelsea’s headline-grabbing goalkeeper by a section of his team-mates (Daily Star)

Rafa Benitez is sure Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is destined to build himself a successful England career (Daily Star)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to name teenager Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner in his Manchester United squad for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace (The Times)