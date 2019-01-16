Arsenal are ready to make an impressive dip into the January transfer market, while Leeds have warned Manchester City away from one of their prized assets, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL TO TAKE OVER JAMES RODRIGUEZ LOAN

Arsenal are reportedly set to pay Real Madrid just £3million to take over the last six months of James Rodriguez’s Bayern Munich loan deal.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Gunners have lined up as a replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has been told told his Arsenal career is drawing to a close.

And with Arsenal offering Ozil to two clubs, the club will use the savings from his wages to bring in 27-year-old Rodriguez, who is now out of favour at Bayern and unlikely to turn his loan stint into a permanent move at the end of the season.

That appears to have let in Arsenal, who despite speculation surrounding the future of director of football Sven Mislintat, are believed to have already sounded out Real about taking on Bayern’s loan arrangement.

Bayern paid Real a £11.9m two year loan fee when previous manager Carlo Ancelotti brought him to the club in summer 2017, with an option to make the move a permanent £39.1m switch this summer.

But with Bayern set to let that option lapse, there is a chance Arsenal could re-negotiate that deal with Real should Rodriguez impress.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has already conceded that his side can only afford loan deals this month, so the arrangement over Rodriguez is likely to tick a number of boxes for Arsenal.

AND THE REST

Pep Guardiola has been told by Leeds boss and close friend Marcelo Bielsa that talented teenager Jack Clarke is not for sale at any price (The Sun)

Leicester have lined up Brendan Rodgers in a shock move to replace Claude Puel (The Sun)

Chelsea are prepared to pay £31.2m for Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes (The Sun)

Daniel Sturridge is braced for pre-contract offers from America (The Sun)

Manchester City have signed Japan U21 midfielder Ko Itakura (The Sun)

Bournemouth are set to bid £15m for Brentford’s Chris Mepham as they look to land the young defender ahead of Southampton (The Sun)

More than 30 Manchester United fans were ejected from Wembley during Sunday’s win at Tottenham after they infiltrated home areas (The Sun)

Alvaro Morata’s desired move out of Chelsea and to Atletico Madrid hangs in the balance due to the Spanish club’s current refusal to buy the player outright or commit to buying the striker in the summer (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will offer Petr Cech a route back to Stamford Bridge after the goalkeeper announced his retirement (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are braced for a partial stadium closure in the Europa League after UEFA officially launched an investigation into alleged racist chanting by supporters during the club’s 2-2 draw at MOL Vidi last month (Daily Mail)

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling fears Brent Council will stop him from forming an academy for disadvantaged children (Daily Mail)

Manchester United may consider offers for Marouane Fellaini this month (Daily Mail)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has denied reports that Neymar has been pleading for a return to the club (Daily Mirror)

Sevilla have given up on Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata (Daily Mirror)

Middlesbrough flop Cristhian Stuani has refused to rule out a shock move to Barcelona (Daily Mirror)

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes he is seeing a “new Nathan Redmond” because he has become less selfish (Daily Mirror)

Marcos Rojo is likely to be the first casualty of Manchester United’s plans to strengthen their defence (Daily Telegraph)

Bayern Munich want to take Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat back to Germany, and feel they can do a deal before the end of the season (The Independent)

Celtic are set to pass up the chance to sign former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure (Daily Record)