Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to go head to head for a LaLiga midfield star, while Sergio Ramos could quit Real Madrid this summer, according to Monday’s papers.

NORTH LONDON TUSSLE FOR VILLARREAL STAR

Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly ready to compete for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals – although the Gunners may have to sell Mesut Ozil before making a move.

Fornals has previously been linked with Napoli but the north London rivals are also said to have been monitoring his progress after an impressive campaign in Spain, according to a report in the Daily Express.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, but the report goes on to state that Arsenal will need to find a buyer for top-earner Mesut Ozil before he can make a move.

Ozil’s reported wages of around £400,000 per week have left Arsenal hamstrung in the transfer market and they were only able to make loan signings in January.

Aaron Ramsey has already agreed to join Juventus this summer and with Ozil’s future remaining unclear, Emery is already looking at fresh midfield options.

As for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to spend this summer – having not brought in a player in the last two transfer windows.

Mousa Dembele left for China in January, while there is also a strong chance that Victor Wanyama will be moved on at the end of the season.

That will leave a vacancy in Tottenham’s engine room, and Pochettino is said to believe that Fornals is ready to fill it.

AND THE REST

Jordan Pickford faces losing his job as England goalkeeper after a run of inconsistent form with Everton (Daily Mirror)

Carlos Carvalhal has emerged as a challenger for the newly-vacant West Brom manager’s job along with Slavisa Jokanovic (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham will look to forget Saturday’s Premier League defeat against Southampton by heading to Spain for a training camp – they do not play again until March 31 (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City, Wolves and Leeds United are at the forefront of a digital revolution in the transfer market, using an online marketplace to buy and sell players (The Sun)

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos, 32, will seek to leave Real Madrid this summer if the club move to appoint former manager Jose Mourinho (Daily Mail)

Celtic are on the trail of £5m-rated Chelsea centre-half Tomas Kalas (The Sun)

Chelsea have put Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on their list of managerial transfer targets (Daily Star)

Chris Hughton believes Lewis Dunk deserves a place in Gareth Southgate’s next England squad (Daily Mail)

Harry Maguire thinks Jamie Vardy can keep scoring at the top level for years to come after hitting his century for Leicester (Daily Mail)

Kilmarnock have made a pre-contract offer to their former midfielder, Derby’s Craig Bryson, 32, whose current deal ends this summer (Daily Express)

Pep Guardiola has told friends he is open to staying at Manchester City for the next four years (Daily Telegraph)

West Bromwich Albion will have further talks with Slavisa Jokanovic on Monday as they pursue a new head coach, following the dismissal of Darren Moore on Saturday (Daily Telegraph)

Junior Hoilett insists Cardiff City’s band of brothers are united in their battle to overcome the odds and prolong their stay in the Premier League (Daily Telegraph)

FIFA is facing fresh calls to investigate a secret $100m TV deal offered to Qatar’s state-run broadcaster Al Jazeera three weeks before the nation was awarded the 2022 World Cup (The Guardian)

Former Motherwell striker Lee Erwin has returned to his club in Iran, Tractor Sazi, after going AWOL for more than three months (Daily Record)